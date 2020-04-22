The Nintendo Switch is an amazing little console that you can play on your TV or take with you when you’re on the move. Nintendo has also released a cheaper, slightly smaller Nintendo Switch Lite, which comes in fun colors and doesn’t give players the option to change out the Joy-Con controllers.

While the Lite is definitely intended for portability, it does make you wonder if it still has the option to connect to your TV when you want to play games on a bigger, better screen.

Can the Nintendo Switch Lite connect to your TV?

Short Answer: No

Sadly, Nintendo has gone all-in on the portability aspect of the Switch Lite, going as far as to remove its functionality to connect to a television or other screen. This was done on purpose, however, as the removal of the feature allowed Nintendo to save money on connectors and the console’s processor, which is why the Switch Lite is typically about $100 cheaper than the main console.

Even if you have an original Nintendo Switch with a dock, the Switch Lite will not fit in there, and even if it did, you would not get a signal when trying to play.

If you are planning on getting a Switch console, definitely think long and hard about the importance of connectivity when deciding on your model.

What do you think? Surprised that the Switch Lite doesn’t work with televisions or monitors? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

