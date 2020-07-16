Nintendo is known for its “fun for the whole family” ethos, with a long string of local multiplayer games all the way back to the launch titles of the NES with Duck Hunt and Excitebike.

The Nintendo Switch continues this tradition, with a whole bunch of games that embrace the chaos of multiplayer. If you are looking for games that can be enjoyed by the whole family, or with friends on a Friday night, you’ll, thankfully, have plenty of options available to you.

Which Nintendo Switch games are 4 player?

Short answer: 754 of them

At least, that’s according to Nintendo’s USA store for Switch games. That number’s likely higher once you factor in all the games from Japan or Europe that haven’t been released in the States.

The longer explanation is a bit trickier. Out of those games, the player count varies depending on whether you’re playing locally or online. Some, like DOOM, have support for up to 12 players through online multiplayer, others like Towerfall , have 4-player co-op or 6-player vs. modes.

If you need more local couch gaming options, maybe one of the Jackbox Games collections would be great for those rainy days. Runbow has local multiplayer for up to 8 people and Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure will get up to six of your closest friends hating gym class all over again.

There’s also the ever-amusing Super Mario Party, with 4-player couch gaming (just don’t play it online, cause you can’t play the board game) and you can never go wrong with some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

But yea, there’s a lot of them. For the complete list of all the four-player Nintendo Switch games, here you go.

