DoubleTake is an iPhone app that lets you record from two cameras at once

Remember during the Apple iPhone 11 release event when they showed off an app from the creators of FiLMiC Pro that let you record from any two of the cameras at once? Well, that app is now out, and it’s called DoubleTake.

Oh, and the kicker here? It’s free.

DoubleTake lets you use the iPhone 11’s cameras to record from two at once

So thanks to some new video APIs in iOS 13, DoubleTake can show the shots from all four cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro, then let you record the output of any two you want.

Want Ultra-wide for the shots but then Tele for some zoomed-in detail? You can. Want the front camera for talking-head voiceover while you walk around taking footage from the convention you’re at? You can. Heck, the sky’s the limit when you can reproduce shots that would normally take two cameras, or needing multiple setups, which equate to lost time.

You can record split-screen, picture-in-picture, or even have the clips separated so you have two files to edit at your leisure. That’s pretty darn cool:

Uses the new iOS 13 APIs for multi-cam video to let you choose two shots to record at once

Record split-screen, picture-in-picture, or split files

Compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XR

If you own one of those four iPhone models, go check out DoubleTake on the App Store.

What do you think? Interested in trying this app out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: