Anyone living on the East Coast who has preordered an iPhone in the past knows the routine: Wake up a few minutes before the ungodly hour of 3 AM. Preorder your phone at 3 AM. Go back to sleep at 3:10 AM after completing said preorder. Yea, it’s a tough hit, but that’s the price you have to pay if you want to be one of the first people with the new iPhone.

Apple usually sets its preorders to open at midnight Pacific Time. Meaning, folks living on the East Coast have to wake up three hours before this (3 AM ET) to be one of the first people to get their new iPhone order in – hoping to get their phone delivered on day one when the phone is officially released.

Thankfully, that’s all changing with the iPhone 11

According to The Verge, Apple is now pushing preorder times back to 8 AM EST. Now, people living on the East Coast don’t have to wake up so damn early to preorder a pocket computer. They can now wake up like normal human beings to preorder their $999 smartphone.

What’s the reasoning behind this? Honestly, I have no clue. But if I were to guess, it probably has to do with the fact that more people live on the East Coast and 3 AM is just a ridiculous time to ask anyone to wake up.

Either way, this is a win for folks living on the East Coast. Now, of course, you don’t have to wake up at 8 AM ET on September 13th, to preorder the iPhone 11. No one is forcing you to do that, but if you want yours delivered to your doorstep when it’s officially released, this is the best way to go. It’s either that or wait in line at a retail store like some sort of caveman.

Preorders for the new iPhone 11 will go live on September 13th 8 AM ET/ 5 AM PT. The phone officially goes on sale on September 20th.

Do you plan on waking up early to preorder the new iPhone 11? Or are you just going to wait like a normal human being? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

