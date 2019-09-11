Play Pass, Google’s answer to Apple Arcade, is officially on the way

When the screenshots of an experimental Google Play game subscription were leaked last month, we were left wondering if it was just a test or if Google would be releasing it to the public.

Well, we’ve got confirmation from Google that the Google Play Pass is “coming soon”.

Google just confirmed that Play Pass is coming soon to do battle with Apple Arcade

Such alliteration, much wow. Google is revving up to go toe-to-toe with Apple, in the battle of the gaming subscriptions. At least, the battle of the mobile gaming subscriptions, as Apple doesn’t have a Google Stadia competitor. The Play Pass will bring games and premium apps, just like Apple Arcade.

Those leaked screenshots from earlier (see above) gave some indications about the content and cost. Take those details with a pinch of salt though, as it’s anyone’s game if those are final details or not.

Price was shown as $4.99 per month

Games such as Monument Valley, Stardew Valley, Hatoful Boyfriend, Knights of the Old Republic, and Threes were shown, as well as fitness trackers and premium music apps

It's possible that Google will copy Apple yet again and release Play Pass during its upcoming Pixel hardware event

I can see people subscribing to play some games for a month, then dropping the subscription. It’ll be up to Google to keep adding new content monthly to retain subscribers.

What do you think? Interested in Google’s Play Pass? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

