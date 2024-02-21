The Echo Buds (2nd gen) is an unmissable bargain right now

On the prowl for a sound solution that doesn’t crush your wallet? Feast your eyes (or ears, rather) on the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation.

Originally priced at $119.99, they’re now available for just $64.99. Yes, you read that right.

Echo Buds 2nd gen - Wired charging case $119.99 $64.99 The Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation are a compact, hands-free solution for personalized audio needs. They provide an engaging sound experience with the convenience of Alexa, Siri or Google assistant integration, in a lightweight and comfortable form. What We Like: Dynamic Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) - Enjoy balanced, crisp sound in any environment.

Seamless Switching – Easily switch between your laptop and phone, staying connected without a pause.

Long-lasting Battery - Up to 5 hours of music playback, extended to 15 hours with the charging case.

These little charmers offer dynamic audio. Featuring premium speakers, you get a balanced, crisp sound. Going beyond the mere basics, they house in-ear design.

Pair that up with active noise cancellation (ANC), and you’ve got your own blissful audio bubble.

Do you constantly pine for customized audio settings? These buds tune audio to your unique hearing preferences. It’s like your personal DJ, enhancing your adoration for music and podcasts.

Now, for the practical folks. Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant. Whether you’re working out or running errands, they’re designed to stay secure.

For the multitaskers, this pairs with two devices simultaneously. Easily switch from that Zoom call on your laptop to some chill tunes on your phone.

And it’s Alexa-enabled. All those commands, reminders, or queries are just a voice command away.

Worried about battery life? You get up to 5 hours of music playback per charge. And the charging case pushes that up to 15 hours. Short on time? A quick 15-minute charge gets you 2 hours of music. Impressive, right?

And guess what? These buds aren’t picky. Compatible with iOS and Android, they play well with Siri and Google Assistant, too. The cherry on top? Rest easy, privacy buffs. With inbuilt privacy controls, your personal info stays personal.

So go ahead and purchase your brand new Echo Buds for a fraction of the price!

