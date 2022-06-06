Elon Musk is feuding with Bill Gates (again), after some comments the Microsoft founder made over the weekend. Those incendiary comments? Gates downplaying his attempts to short Tesla stocks, as a financial play.

While speaking to French YouTuber HugoDécrypte, Gates added fuel to the fire raging between the two billionaires. “I give a lot more to climate change than Elon or anyone else,” Gates said.

“I give a lot of philanthropic dollars, I back companies – you know electric cars are about 16% of emissions, so we also need to solve that other 84%.”

That was said after HugoDécrypte asked Gates to verify a text exchange that Elon Musk had publicly posted. In it, Musk rejected an offer of philanthropic partnering with Gates, after the latter had $500 million in Tesla stock in a short-selling position.

In a tweet highlighting the quote from the interview, Musk responded with only one word: Sigh.

Back in April, Musk posted to Twitter a meme with Bill Gates and the pregnant man emoji, titled “in case u need to lose a boner fast.” The timing matches up with the previous refusal of Gates’ offer of working together.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

You’d think that Elon Musk wouldn’t have any spare time to feud with anyone. Between Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, it’s a wonder he has time to eat, let alone shitpost on Twitter. The same social platform he is supposedly buying.

The latest installment of the Twitter purchase saga is that Elon Musk has threatened to kill the deal. That’s because he says Twitter hasn’t responded to his requests for data on inauthentic accounts. You know, the ones that makeup 23% of his Twitter following.

