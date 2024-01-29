Ember Mug 2 deal keeps your coffee warm all day for $20 less

If you’re just as tired as we are of constantly reheating your coffee or tea throughout the day, the Ember Mug 2 will be so valuable, especially now that it’s $20 off.

This smart coffee mug boasts an extended battery life, keeping your drink at your preferred temperature for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster.

If you’re the type that likes to walk around with a cuppa, that’s eighty minutes of perfect-temperature coffee or tea until it needs charging again.

The Ember Mug 2 has a retail price of $130, but you can get it for just under $110 right now.

Ember Mug 2, 10 Oz $129.95 $109.98 The Ember Mug will keep your drink as hot as you like it throughout the day so you can say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. What We Like: Keeps your drink warm for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, or all day on the charging coaster.

Automatically turns off after two hours of inactivity or when empty. Check Availability

One of the standout features of the Ember Mug 2 is its compatibility with the Ember app. By pairing the mug with the app, users can set the temperature of their drink, customize presets, and more.

This level of customization allows for a truly personalized experience, catering to individual taste preferences.

For example, if you prefer your coffee hotter in the morning but cooler in the afternoon, the app allows you to adjust the temperature throughout the day easily.

Even without the app, the Ember Mug 2 is a game-changer. The mug remembers your last-used temperature, making it easy to grab and go without having to fuss with settings.

Additionally, the mug includes an auto-sleep feature that intelligently turns the mug on and off, saving battery life and providing peace of mind.

If you forget to turn off your mug or leave it empty, the auto-sleep feature kicks in, ensuring safety and energy efficiency.

Furthermore, the Ember Mug 2’s scratch-resistant coating makes it easy to wash by hand. It’s IPX7 rating also means it’s fully submersible up to 1 meter deep, making it a durable addition to any coffee-lovers collection.

One thing you should avoid doing, however, is to put this one in the dishwasher or you’ll end up getting another one.

Hmm, you should get two while this deal is still running, as we think you won’t want to go back to normal boring mugs once you use it.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news