Extremely online Trump is having a bad week

Between sharing a video of old-ass white people saying “white power” and denying he knew about some serious allegations surrounding Russia, the always-online Trump has had an…interesting handful of days. And it’s only Tuesday. Fuck.

Sure to add fuel to the trumpster fire, social sites Reddit and Twitch have also both done things this week that will surely be featured on his Twitter feed before the end of the week. Let’s start with the streaming platform Twitch.

First, who knew Trump had a Twitch channel? I didn’t. But apparently he does and he uses it to livestream rallies as well as re-air old rallies and speeches. Twitch has issued a temporary suspension to the account for “hateful conduct.” Examples include the re-airing of a speech where Trump claims that Mexico was sending rapists to the United States and, more recently, Trump asking audience members to imagine a world where a “tough hombre” breaks into the home of a “young woman.”

Pivoting to Reddit, the company has announced it has started removing subreddits that “promote hate.” Over 2,000 subreddits have been removed, including r/The_Donald and r/ChapoTrapHouse. The news was announced via Reddit. It should be noted that Trump has no official affiliation with r/The_Donald.

According to Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, r/The_Donald was banned because it “consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average, antagonized us and other communities, and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations.”

And again, it’s only Tuesday.

