Fitbit Ace LTE gets new family-centric features

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out new features for its child-oriented smartwatch, the Fitbit Ace LTE, just in time for the holiday season.

In a blog post, the company mentioned the latest updates are designed to keep families connected, such as Family and Siblings Chat, two new watch faces, Family Quests, trivia tasks, games, and much more.

Fitbit Ace LTE is a smartwatch designed for kids that Google launched in May of this year to “lead more active, independent lives” safely. The latest updates are more than one reason to get one for your child.

Here’s the list of what’s new with Fitbit Ace LTE.

New Fitbit Ace LTE features to bring the whole family together

Image: Google

Connect everyone with family chat: The new family group chat feature enables children to communicate with their parents or other family members through the fitness tracker or the Ace app.

Siblings can also chat among themselves: They can communicate through their Fitbit Ace LTEs, for example, to surprise their parents with gifts.

Image: Google

Family Quest: It’s a way to keep your entire family active together. You can finish quests together as a family. The more your family moves and hits the goals, the more challenges and rewards get unlocked.

Image: Google

New “Noodle” watch faces: Google has added two sleek new “Noodle” watch faces that show the progress of the daily “Move Goal.”

The company also continues its partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, adding 50 extra “Daily Quests” and new trivia tasks to keep your children moving.

Image: Google

A new addition to Fitbit Arcade: Google is also adding a new game called “Solar Sword” for the Fitbit Ace LTE in the Fitbit Arcade.

It’s a children’s game that requires kids to save their village from the invading monsters using the fabled Solar Sword. Most importantly, the game’s progression depends on how much they move.

The last bit is a considerable discount for those purchasing a Fitbit Ace LTE this holiday season. From November 21st to December 4th, you can save $50 on Fitbit Ace LTE and $20 on Ace LTE bands at the Google Store.

In addition, if you are buying for a sibling, you will get a 50% discount on the second Ace Pass annual plan.

Got any thoughts on these new features for the Fitbit Ace LTE? Will you be getting one of these for your kid? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news