Galaxy S24 FE price bump could be smaller than previously rumored

Samsung was rumored to bump up the price of its upcoming Galaxy FE handset, the Galaxy S24 FE, by $100, which would be like a pinch in the gut. However, a new leak softens the blow by suggesting a more modest price hike, but a price hike is indeed in the cards.

Avid leaker Arsène Lupin on X/Twitter has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE base variant with 128GB storage would start at €749 in Europe, while the 256GB variant would cost €809.

Galaxy S24 FE price hike: €50 instead of the €100 initially reported

Image: Android Headlines

A week ago, WinFuture reported that the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE might lose its “affordable” moniker as the handset would start at €799 in Europe, which is €100 more than last year’s Galaxy S23 FE’s starting price.

However, the newest leak says that the price tag will be €50 cheaper than initially thought.

Either way, the S24 FE looks like it will be priced higher in Europe. However, if the latest leak is accurate, we may get a more modest price hike, not the bigger €100 hike, as the previous report suggested.

Now, a hike in the device’s European price doesn’t necessarily mean the same for the US pricing. For example, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series at the same price as the Galaxy S22 series in the US, while the company hiked the prices significantly in other markets.

Image: Android Headlines

That said, there’s still no guarantee. Samsung could easily hike the price of the Galaxy S24 FE in the US, too.

If a price hike in the United States is in the cards, it likely won’t be as radical as initially speculated.

Either way, the Galaxy S24 launch is likely around the corner. A previous leak has suggested that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in late September, and if the company launches its next FE phone alongside it, we don’t have much time left.

So, it is likely that a more prominent US pricing leak may hit the internet within a few days.

Would you buy the Galaxy S24 FE at this increased price? Or are you eyeing some other mid-ranger? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

