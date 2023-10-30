Quick Answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not entirely waterproof. But it features the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating as its more premium Galaxy S23 siblings. That means the smartphone can take splashes of water or rain and can be submerged in the water up to 1.5 meters for no more than 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the latest addition to the company’s long smartphone lineup. The mid-range king has an outer shell reminiscent of its more premium range, with slightly toned-down hardware and an affordable price point.

Samsung’s first Galaxy FE series smartphone was the Galaxy S20 FE, launched in 2020, which was received well due to its flagship-grade hardware and an affordable price tag.

However, its successor, the Galaxy S21 FE, didn’t receive the same level of success. Hence, Samsung shelved the Galaxy FE line for a year, and the company finally revived it with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Nevertheless, you may wonder if the less expensive sibling of the Galaxy 23 is capable of handling H2O to the same degree as its more expensive counterparts. So, let’s find out.

So, is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE waterproof?

Short Answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not waterproof.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not be a premium smartphone from the company, it is no slouch regarding water resistance.

The Galaxy S23 FE can be submerged in water up to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes without any concerns.

Image: KnowTechie

But hold your horses – the Galaxy S23 FE is certified with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which is all about non-corrosive liquids like freshwater.

So, beware when it comes to your backyard pool’s chlorine-filled water. The chlorine in the water will work as like kryptonite and weaken the S23 FE’s water-resistance powers.

So, what does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE’s IP68 rating mean?

Now, the IP rating, or Ingress Protection rating, indicates how well the device or gadget can fend off dust and water.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. So, the numbers after “IP” indicate the level of protection. The first number, six, is for dust, and the second number, eight, is for water.

IP Code Protection Against Solids Protection Against Liquids IPXX X: Not rated for protection against solids X: Not rated for protection against liquids IPX8 8: Fully protected against dust 8: Protected against immersion beyond 1m IPX7 7: Fully protected against dust 7: Protected against immersion up to 1m IPX6 6: Fully protected against dust 6: Protected against powerful water jets IPX5 5: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 5: Protected against water jets IPX4 4: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 4: Protected against splashing water IPX3 3: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 3: Protected against spraying water IPX2 2: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 2: Protected against dripping water when tilted up to 15° IPX1 1: Protected against solid objects >50mm (no harmful deposit) 1: Protected against vertically dripping water IPX0 0: No protection against contact and ingress of objects 0: No protection against liquids

Remember, all types of water are not equal

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was tested and certified IP68, the testing was done in a controlled environment with fresh water. So, it would be best if you were very careful with it.

Any water with contaminants can essentially damage the water-resistant seals on your Galaxy S23 FE.

For example, it is not recommended to take the Galaxy S23 FE to the beach, as there’s saltwater near the beach, which can damage the device.

The same goes for the pool in your backyard, as most pools are often chlorinated.

Still, if you are boating and the Galaxy S23 FE falls off your hands in the water, it shouldn’t suffer any harmful damage. But you need to retrieve and rinse the device as soon as possible with fresh water to eliminate any potential contaminants.

What should you do if your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets wet?

Credits: Samsung

Even after all the caution, your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could get wet, and that’s still no reason to panic. The splashes of rain and water from your garden sprinkler or kitchen sink won’t damage the device. Get a dry towel and clean it off.

However, if your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE takes a dip into saltwater, pool water, or water with other contaminants, like your tub, grab the device and give it a quick rinse with fresh water, then wipe it off with a clean towel and let it dry off.

Also, during this time, you should avoid plugging the device for charging. Give it some time, let the water dry off naturally, and don’t try to rush it by using a hair dryer or other heat sources that may even further damage the smartphone.

Hold your horses – what happens if you drop the phone in mud or, worse, in the toilet?

Well, avoid using soap or similar cleaning agents, but warm, not boiling water can be used to rinse off any particulates.

However, according to Samsung, you can take a cloth and dampen it with distilled water or a hypochlorous acid or alcohol-based disinfectant and wipe the device gently. You should also avoid letting any moisture get inside through the openings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE waterproofing–the bottom line

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is no stranger to water. While it is equipped to handle accidental exposure to water, it is not waterproof. So, it is best to keep the smartphone as far away as possible from water or any sort of liquid.

So, you not only have to protect it against falling in the pool but also avoid taking it out in heavy rain or storms.

Now, if you are an outdoor enthusiast like me who loves to go boating, hiking, or camping, investing in a good case would be an excellent idea.

While using a case won’t provide the ultimate care you may be expecting, it adds an additional layer of protection, which is good. And some of these cases are also water-resistant themselves.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4.0 Starts at $599 The Galaxy S23 FE, announced on October 5th, brings impressive upgrades to the table. It boasts a 6.4-inch display, an enhanced 50MP camera, and the use of last year's flagship chipsets - SD 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. With a starting price of $599, it offers strong value for its feature set.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

