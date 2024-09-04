Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders show a familiar design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In July, Samsung launched its foldable duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with only a few updates. Most of us also expected the Galaxy Tab S10 series to appear alongside it, like the previous year, but there was no sign of it at the event.

However, the recent Galaxy Tab S10 leaks indicate we may be looking at an October launch, and the recent rise in leaks suggests a launch may be imminent.

The latest leak comes courtesy of the leaker Evan Blass, who posted a high-quality official product render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on his X/Twitter account, revealing a few details but nothing surprising.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: same design as its predecessor

Image: Evan Blass on X

Based on the render, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will retain the same design as its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

On the front side, the famous notch visible at the top of the screen, will house the front camera.

The backside is also the same, with a plain metal back and vertically stacked camera setup.

Additionally, the magnetic ports, designed for the keyboard and other accessory attachments, were also visible in the same place as the Tab S9 Ultra’s, which leads us to speculate that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may retain the same dimensions as its predecessor.

That’s all the information we have from this particular leak. As for the Galaxy Tab S10 series as a whole, previous leaks have revealed that two significant changes are coming this year.

First, Samsung is likely ditching the vanilla 11-inch model this year, so the Tab S10 series will consist of only Plus and Ultra models.

Secondly, Samsung may replace the usual Snapdragon 8 series chip with the MediaTek processor, as we are also unsure why Samsung is opting for these particular changes.

Meanwhile, October is just around the corner, and we have no official word on the launch from the Korean tech giant yet. The primary speculation is that Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series alongside the Galaxy S24 FE, which is also tipped for the same month.

