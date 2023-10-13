How to get Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 and Buds FE for under $175

Samsung has rolled out some new tech toys, and they’re practically giving them away with some clever deal stacking.

I’m talking prices so good it should be illegal. But before we dive into the numbers, let’s talk about why these products are worth your attention.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a mid-range tablet that’s got all the bells and whistles of its high-end counterparts. It’s perfect for those who want a quality tablet without breaking the bank.

And then there’s the Galaxy Buds FE. These earbuds offer sound quality and comfort at a price point that’s hard to resist.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

The Tab S9 FE brings a gorgeous 10.9” screen, ample 128GB storage, and a silky smooth S Pen for just $449.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Starts at $449.99 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable large-screen Android tablet with decent performance and battery life. Its highlights include a 12.4-inch LCD, S Pen support, and DeX desktop mode. What We Like: Large, vibrant 12.4-inch LCD screen great for media at an affordable price.

Comes with S Pen for drawing, note-taking, and precision work.

DeX mode provides desktop-like experience by connecting to monitor.

All-day battery life lets you stay productive on the go. Check Availability Check Current Offers KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $99.99 The Galaxy Buds FE are the first affordable true wireless headphones from Samsung, designed to work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. They can also auto-sync with your Samsung TV, if you have one, for late-night viewing without waking up the house. What We Like: Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient mode

New wingtip design to stay in your ears better

Deep, powerful sound

Pair fast with Galaxy devices and use Auto Switch to the device you're using Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

A great price on its own. But trade in an older iPad, and suddenly, you’re down to only $128. Then apply a 5% student discount and boom – this powerhouse tablet can be yours for a cool $122.54. I had to read that twice because it’s just nuts.

Meanwhile, the Buds FE retails at $99, but Samsung will hand you a $25 credit for trading in any old headphones. Throw in a 10% student discount, and the final price is slashed to a crazy $67.49. Talk about a steal.

But wait, it gets better. If you buy the Tab S9 FE, Samsung will chop the Buds FE price in half. Add the student discount, and you’d pay only $44.99 for these premium earbuds.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

So, for both the stunning tablet AND wireless earbuds, your total would be just $172.53. I ran the numbers twice because that’s just bananas.

If you’re looking to upgrade your tech on a dime, do not sleep on these deals. But you have to act fast – Samsung could sober up any minute and realize they’re giving this stuff away. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Take it from me – click that buy button now and thank yourself later. Deals this hot sell out quick. You snooze, you lose.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news