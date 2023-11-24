GEEKOM’s compact yet Mighty IT11 mini PC is now $449

Black Friday is synonymous with remarkable deals, and we have a stellar one for you. If you plan to upgrade your tech gear, now is an ideal time.

This Black Friday, the GEEKOM Mini PC IT11 is being offered at $449, down from its regular selling price of $474.

This deal starts on the 20th of November and extends through to the 30th of November, offering a fair window to make the most of it.

But remember, good deals don’t stick around forever. Make sure to visit the official website and grab this offer before it’s gone.

GEEKOM Mini PC IT11 4.5 The GEEKOM Mini IT11 is a compact mini PC packing robust performance. Configurable with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7, this unit boasts sizeable memory and storage capacity, along with versatile connectivity options. What We Like: High performance: The mini PC provides powerful performance with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and 64GB of DDR4 RAM, ideal for multitasking and handling demanding applications.

Space-saving design: With its compact dimensions, it can easily fit into tight spaces, making it suitable for all types of workstations.

Versatile connectivity: Equipped with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as a variety of ports, this device ensures seamless connectivity options.

Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro: The unit comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, providing a variety of features for professional users. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What makes the Mini PC IT11 stand out?

The GEEKOM Mini PC IT11 is a small device that packs a significant punch. Armed with an Intel Core i7-11390H processor, it assures efficient performance, achieving up to 5.0 GHz.

The unit also offers a robust storage solution with dual-channel DDR4 RAM of 32GB onboard, expandable up to 64GB, providing plentiful room for all your storage needs.

Image: KnowTechie

Additionally, the PC comes with an integrated SSD, offering faster data access and a more reliable performance.

Despite its compact size, this mini PC runs on only 65 Watts, emphasizing its energy-efficient design.

Overall, the GEEKOM Mini PC IT11 bridges the gap between high-performing desktops and compact, practical PC solutions, truly giving you the best of both worlds.

Use the code KNOWTECHIE25 to snag a $25 discount, bringing the price of this mini PC down to a fantastic $449 deal.

Do not miss out on owning this power-packed mini PC at an incredible price this Black Friday!

GEEKOM Mini PC IT11 4.5 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

