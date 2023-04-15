Get this highly-rated shipping label printer for $105

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

We have a deal to make your home office feel like a shipping powerhouse. Get ready to streamline your shipping process and save some serious cash with this SP410BT Bluetooth Label Printer.

If you’re tired of waiting in those never-ending post office lines?

By using the promo code ZBTV4FDT and applying the $30 on-site coupon, you can purchase this printer for just $105, whereas its regular price is $150.

Use Code ZBTV4FDT iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 3.5 $149.99 Don't miss out on this amazing deal to upgrade your shipping game. Grab the SP410BT Bluetooth Label Printer for just $105 and start printing those labels like a pro. Offer is good from now through 4/27 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

With compatibility across major shipping platforms like eBay, Amazon, Shopify, Etsy, UPS, USPS, and more, you’ll be printing labels in no time, right from the comfort of your own home or office.

Say hello to shipping efficiency and goodbye to wasted time

This thermal label printer boasts a printing speed of 6 IPS (150 mm/s), meaning you can print up to 72 sheets of 4″x6″ labels per minute.

And with advanced thermal technology, you won’t need to worry about replacing ink or toner cartridges again. That’s right, this bad boy is a time and money saver.

Wireless printing? You betcha!

iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer $149.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The SP410BT connects via Bluetooth, allowing you to print labels directly from your smartphone through the “Here Label” app (Mac users will need a USB cable connection.)

This versatile label maker printer is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. Simply download the driver from the official iDPRT website, and you’re good to go.

And, of course, the SP410BT thermal printer can handle all your label needs, from shipping labels to bulk mailing labels and everything in between. With print widths of 2″ to 4.25″, you’ll be the master of your shipping domain.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal to upgrade your shipping game. Grab the SP410BT Bluetooth Label Printer for just $105 and start printing those labels like a pro.

iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer $149.99 Don't miss out on this amazing deal to upgrade your shipping game. Grab the SP410BT Bluetooth Label Printer for just $105 and start printing those labels like a pro. Offer is good from now through 4/27 What We Like: Wide compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with major shipping platforms.

Time & money saver: Fast printing speed and no need for ink or toner.

Wireless printing: Effortlessly print from your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Versatile: Supports various label sizes and types for diverse needs Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.