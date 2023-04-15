Connect with us

Get this highly-rated shipping label printer for $105

You can get this printer for $105 with promo code ZBTV4FDT and clipping the $30 on-site coupon. It usually sells for $150.

A USPS Priority Mail package is being prepared for delivery to Dr. Harry in Los Angeles, CA.

We have a deal to make your home office feel like a shipping powerhouse. Get ready to streamline your shipping process and save some serious cash with this SP410BT Bluetooth Label Printer.

If you’re tired of waiting in those never-ending post office lines?

Use Code ZBTV4FDT
With compatibility across major shipping platforms like eBay, Amazon, Shopify, Etsy, UPS, USPS, and more, you’ll be printing labels in no time, right from the comfort of your own home or office.

Say hello to shipping efficiency and goodbye to wasted time

This thermal label printer boasts a printing speed of 6 IPS (150 mm/s), meaning you can print up to 72 sheets of 4″x6″ labels per minute.

And with advanced thermal technology, you won’t need to worry about replacing ink or toner cartridges again. That’s right, this bad boy is a time and money saver.

Wireless printing? You betcha!

The SP410BT connects via Bluetooth, allowing you to print labels directly from your smartphone through the “Here Label” app (Mac users will need a USB cable connection.)

This versatile label maker printer is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. Simply download the driver from the official iDPRT website, and you’re good to go.

And, of course, the SP410BT thermal printer can handle all your label needs, from shipping labels to bulk mailing labels and everything in between. With print widths of 2″ to 4.25″, you’ll be the master of your shipping domain.

What We Like:
  • Wide compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with major shipping platforms.
  • Time & money saver: Fast printing speed and no need for ink or toner.
  • Wireless printing: Effortlessly print from your smartphone via Bluetooth.
  • Versatile: Supports various label sizes and types for diverse needs
