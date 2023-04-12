Amazon promotion saves Prime members 20% on orders over $50

Hold onto your shopping carts, folks! Amazon has unleashed a deal that will have Prime members leaping into action like it’s Black Friday.

For a limited time only, you fabulous, frugal shoppers can save 20% on orders over $50. You heard it right—20% off those private brand Everyday Essentials you just can’t live without.

Now, as with any deal worth its weight in detergent, there are some deets you need to keep in mind. This party is a Prime-member-only fiesta. So, if you’re not an exclusive Amazon insider, now’s the perfect time to get on that Prime train.

Limited Time Only Amazon: Save 20% when you buy $50 of select items promotion 20% off on orders over $50 Now, hop to it. Show that shopping list who's boss, and bask in the glory of your epic savings. Don't forget to strut your stuff as you walk away with your purchase like a true deal-slayer. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The fine print This offer is exclusively available to members with Prime subscription. It is applicable for the purchase of qualifying items from eligible Private Brands Everyday Essentials that can be found in the Stock Up & Save store. To avail of the offer, a minimum purchase of $50 of eligible items is required. At checkout, a discount of 20% will be applied to the qualifying items, up to a maximum discount of $100 per eligible order. This offer is only valid for eligible items that are sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC, and are identified with “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon.com Services LLC” on the product detail page. Third-party seller products or other Amazon entities’ products are not eligible for this offer, even if they are “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”. Digital content is not included in the offer.

But you’d better fill up your cart while you can, because it’s good while supplies last, and we all know how fast those deals can vanish.

To keep things smooth sailing, all items need to be shipped at the same speed to a single address. The max discount per order? That’s $100, my budget-conscious friends.

Now, hop to it. Show that shopping list who’s boss, and bask in the glory of your epic savings. Don’t forget to strut your stuff as you walk away with your purchase like a true deal-slayer.

In conclusion, it’s time to put your money-saving hat on and get your 20% off on this limited-time Amazon promotion. Happy shopping!

Limited Time Only Amazon: Save 20% when you buy $50 of select items promotion 20% off on orders over $50 Now, hop to it. Show that shopping list who's boss, and bask in the glory of your epic savings. Don't forget to strut your stuff as you walk away with your purchase like a true deal-slayer. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.