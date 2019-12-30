Get this rollable Bluetooth keyboard and speaker combo for only $79

If you’re one of those people who just can’t get the hang of typing on a touchscreen, or if your active lifestyle has you out of the house all the time, you’re probably on the hunt for a good Bluetooth keyboard. It’ll have to be light, have a long battery life, and not take up much space in your bag.

Enter the Gotype Rollable Keyboard with Bluetooth Speaker. Yes, I did say rollable. In fact, it rolls around the Bluetooth speaker, holding in place with magnets. Freaking magnets, how do they work? Pretty darn well in this case, keeping the keyboard neatly stowed in your bag until it’s time to type. The speaker even has a stand that folds out to hold your tablet or smartphone, so your days of thumb-typing are over.

You can grab the Gotype Rollable Keyboard with Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 currently, a 19 percent discount off the usual price, but if this is something you’re in the market for, go ahead and add this to your cart as it will not remain on sale forever.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.