Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win this $120 wireless soundbar

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select two lucky winners (yes, two!) to receive this wireless soundbar, courtesy of the folks at Bomaker. This soundbar is valued at $119.99.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this $120 soundbar just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

Do you find yourself raising the volume to absurd levels just to hear what’s going on in your favorite movie or TV show? No, it’s not just you – TV speakers aren’t the greatest. This is where a good soundbar can help.

So, what does this soundbar have to offer? For starters, you get 100 watts of raw speaker power. The devices feature six speakers, with four full-range drivers, along with two tweeter drivers. There’s even a built-in subwoofer too.

Image: KnowTechie

Did we mention it’s wireless? Yup, you can connect the soundbar to your TV via a Bluetooth connection. And it even comes with a remote that lets you control it anywhere you need to.

Additionally, the remote allows you to fine-tune your sound. Whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game, you can adjust the sound to match whatever you’re watching or playing on your TV.

This is your standard run-of-the-mill soundbar, but to be fair, it does offer some unique features that are normally found on soundbars that typically cost over $300. Here are some notable takeaways:

360° 3D Sound: Pumps out 100W sound. Restore sounds and provide a more realistic multi-dimensional audio experience from 4 full-range drivers

Pumps out 100W sound. Restore sounds and provide a more realistic multi-dimensional audio experience from 4 full-range drivers Surging Bass: 1.5L ultra-large speaker cavity, 2-channel systems achieve sound image positioning and open sound field effect. Distortion reduced to less than 0.5%

1.5L ultra-large speaker cavity, 2-channel systems achieve sound image positioning and open sound field effect. Distortion reduced to less than 0.5% 9 Equalizer Modes: Hear every note from Hifi, Dynamic, Music, Movies, News, Game or 3D, dialogue, explosion and detail with crystal-clear precision

Hear every note from Hifi, Dynamic, Music, Movies, News, Game or 3D, dialogue, explosion and detail with crystal-clear precision Set Free with 1 Remote: CEC remote manages your TV/soundbar with one step. Turn off the led display or switch modes by remote wirelessly

CEC remote manages your TV/soundbar with one step. Turn off the led display or switch modes by remote wirelessly No Disconnection & Unsynchronized: BT 5.0 with up to 33ft range so you can stream with your devices anywhere without lags

Not bad for a soundbar you could potently get for free, right? If this sounds like something you’re interested in, let’s proceed to the giveaway.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from January 27 to February 17. One winner will be selected and announced on February 18. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S. Two winners will receive one Bomaker Odine IV soundbar, valued at $119. Good luck!

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.