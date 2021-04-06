KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win this ANNKE 4K security cam

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive this 4K turret security camera valued at $110, courtesy of the folks at ANNKE. Yup, that’s right, you can win this ultra HD security cam just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

Get a better view of your property with the c800. This IP67 weatherproof camera can see all the way out to 100 feet, day or night, and it captures 4K Ultra-HD footage. This year’s C800 has an expandable 256GB SD slot that means you can store all your footage without paying a monthly fee. But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. Here’s a quick rundown on everything else this camera is capable of.

Record Audio from 20 ft Away : The built-in highly-sensitive microphone, with the environment noise filter, picks up the slightest sound to enhance the security coverage. It also has the ability to detect and interpret intrusion events.

The list of features goes on. For a full rundown of the rest of the features and specs, be sure to check out the Amazon product page here or via ANNKE’s website here. For a quick glimpse on the camera’s superior camera quality, check out the short clip below.

