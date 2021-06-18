🚨 Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win some Omnicharge portable charging stations

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. And this is a big one. For the next few weeks, Omnicharge is hooking up three KnowTechie readers with a selection of some of the hottest portable charging gear on the market in a massive giveaway.

Three products (yup, that’s right, three) are all up for grabs in this giveaway. This includes the $199 Omni 20+, the $79 Omni Mobile 12,800, and lastly the $399 Omni Ultimate. So yea, you can win any of these products just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So why would you need any of Omnicharge’s portable charging solutions? Well, it’s simple. Keeping all of your devices charged throughout the day has become increasingly difficult with more people carrying more devices than ever before. This is where Omnicharge’s suite of charging products comes into the picture.

Whether you’re working on your laptop outside, charging your drone on the side of the road, or listening to music at the park – any of these Omnicharge products will keep you juiced up without you ever having to worry about if you’ll have battery life to finish out the day. Omnicharge is an all-in-one solution for all your portable devices.

Alright, below you’ll find everything that’s being offered up in this giveaway along with key product details.

Omni Ultimate ($399)

Image: Omnicharge

A massive 142Wh removable battery makes OMNI ULTIMATE Omnicharge’s most powerful portable charger, keeping your camera shooting up to 12x longer or your drone flying for four battery cycles.

With a full-size built-in wall outlet, the OMNI ULTIMATE is the perfect partner when the power goes out, offering a flexible power solution for more than just your devices.

Exceptional recharging capabilities from both the barrel and USB-C ports can recharge the ULTIMATE in under four hours.

Pass-through capabilities mean you can recharge all your devices while keeping the OMNI ULTIMATE ready to go. And with a built-in smart power controller, it can easily be recharged from nearly any power source including solar.

A 230V version is available for select EU and Asian countries.

Omni 20+ ($199)

Image: Omnicharge

An all-in-one portable solution enabling everyone from digital nomads to outdoor photographers to keep everything charged – no matter what device is keeping them productive, playful, and exploring.

The OMNI 20+ doesn’t skimp when it comes to power, despite its sleek, compact design that can fit in any purse or backpack.

Equipped with 2 USB 3.0 ports, a single USB-C input/output, and a DC power outlet, users can charge or power anything from a tablet to a guitar amp.

Built for all lifestyles, the OMNI 20+ is durable enough for off-the-grid adventures, and TSA approved to make airline travel and long-haul flights a breeze.

Need more USB-C power? The OMNI 20 USB-C+ adds an extra USB-C port and doubles the wattage to power multiple demanding laptops and other USB-C-powered devices.

Omni Mobile 12,800 ($79)

Image: Joe Rice-Jones/KnowTechie

With the perfect balance between size and capacity, the OMNI MOBILE is perfect for providing portable power to mobile devices, and when needed, giving laptops a boost with a USB-C port — all while fitting easily in a small bag, purse or even pocket!

Never run out of battery before a big game or concerts again with lightning speed charging through a high-powered USB 3.0 port.

Keep cheering, dancing and exploring without worrying about having the right charging cable on hand. The OMNI MOBILE features a wireless charging pad at the top of the device.

Not enough ports or mobile power? Upgrade to the OMNI MOBILE 25,600 which offers more battery power for long-haul flights or extended trips, and is equipped with a multitude of power output options to charge all the pro devices a digital nomad needs.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from June 16 to July 8, 2021. Three winners will be selected and announced on July 9. Winners will be randomly selected to win a $199 Omni 20+, the $79 Omni Mobile 12,800, and the $399 Omni Ultimate. This giveaway is valued at over $677. Good luck!

BONUS DEAL: Sure, there’s a possibility you might not win this giveaway, but that doesn’t mean Omnicharge is going to keep you out in the cold. If you don’t feel like waiting, the company is extending KnowTechie readers an attractive buy one get one free deal. Here’s what they’re offering:



BOGO Option 1: Buy 1 OMNI 20+ ($199) and Get 1 OMNI MOBILE 12800 ($79.99) Free using coupon code OMNIBOGO201



BOGO Option 2: Buy 1 OMNI ULTIMATE ($399) and Get 1 OMNI MOBILE 25600 ($129.99) Free using coupon code OMNIBOGOU1

