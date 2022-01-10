Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win a 15.6″ portable touchscreen monitor

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one lucky winner to receive this 15.6″ portable touchscreen monitor, courtesy of INNOCN. The monitor is valued at $279.99.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this handy portable monitor just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So why would you need a portable monitor? Well, the possibilities are endless. You can add a second monitor for your laptop while on a business trip or even use it for gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Need to mirror your smartphone’s screen to a bigger display? This portable monitor can do that for you too. So again, you have plenty of options here.

So what does this portable monitor have to offer? For starters, you get a 15.6″ display capable of 1080p resolution. Thanks to its mini HDMI and USB-C ports, you can connect most laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, and phones to it. There’s even a built-in battery for extra portability.

This monitor’s capabilities are endless. Feel like watching a movie in your backyard? Connect your phone to the monitor and enjoy your favorite movie or show in the comfort of your yard. Traveling for work but still need that dual monitor setup? Well, this portable monitor goes where you go and works just about anywhere you need it to.

This would be an excellent device for students who want to take their laptops to school but needs two screens. It would also be great in the car when you’re traveling with kids (or anyone else who gets bored easily). Finally, it’s great as an extra screen for a Nintendo Switch or similar console on the fly. But, again, there are so many options here.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading for you.

The giveaway will run from January 10 to January 26. One winner will be selected and announced on January 27. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S. The winner will receive one 15.6″ INNOCN portable touchscreen monitor, valued at $279.99. Good luck!

