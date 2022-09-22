Giveaway: Enter to win a Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F25

Escooters are all the rage right now. And if you’re looking to get one free of charge, KnowTechie and Wellbots are teaming up to host a giveaway that scores two lucky winners a brand new Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F25.

Yup, that’s right, two lucky winners will have the chance to win a free Segway Ninebot eKicksccooter F25 valued at $569 each.

And entering is super easy, all you have to do is follow the instructions below, and boom, you’re entered into the giveaway. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what exactly is the Segway Ninebot Kicksccooter F25?

The Segway Ninebot F25 is a high-quality electric scooter for those who want to experience the joy of riding without breaking the bank.

The scooter offers an enjoyable way to get from one place to another. Plus, it’s also a fast way to travel and can be a useful means of avoiding traffic.

It offers a 12.4-mile range of battery power, a top speed of 15.5 mph, a Bluetooth security lock, and it even folds up for easy storage.

The 10-inch pneumatic tires can give you a smooth and stable ride even on rough terrain or bumpy surfaces.

Image: Segway

On top of that, the scooter offers three different driving modes. In Eco Mode, you can ride longer between charges. In Sport Mode, the motor will give you the power and speed you need to go up hills. In Standard Mode, you get a mixture of all three modes.

Additional features include:

Bluetooth Security Lock

Quick Folding System

2.5W Built-In LED Lights

3.5 Hours Charge Time

Regenerative Braking System

Not bad for an eScooter you could potentially get for free, right? If this is checking off all the right boxes, let’s proceed to the giveaway.

How to enter

Image: KnowTechie

It’s simple. However, this one will work differently compared to previous giveaways we’ve run at KnowTechie.

For starters, we cut the duration of the giveaway down to one week. The giveaway starts on September 22, and winners will be announced on September 30.

Additionally, we’ll require all entrants to follow the @Wellbots Instagram account and tag two friends on Wellbot’s Instagram post announcing the giveaway. Just note that we’ll verify all entries to ensure folks follow Wellbots’ IG account.

On top of that, you’ll have to enter the required entry requirements provided in the Gleam widget below. Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count.

Again, the giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

As a reminder, the giveaway will run from September 22 to the 30th, and winners will be announced on September 30 via Wellbots’ Instagram Story. The winners will receive one Segway Ninebot Kicksccooter F25, valued at $569 each. Good luck!

