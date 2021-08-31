GM is pausing Chevy Bolt production because batteries keep catching on fire

In case you missed it, GM has been dealing with faulty Chevy Bolts for a couple of months now, with multiple recalls due to battery fires. Now, the company is just straight up stopping production on the electric cars while it sorts out its battery issues.

According to The Verge, not only is GM halting production, but it is also putting a pause on its recall of the Chevy Bolt as it is still waiting on new battery modules from South Korea. “We will not resume repairs or restart production until we are confident LG is producing defect free products for us,” GM spokesman Daniel Flores said in a statement to The Verge.

The Chevy Bolt has had a rough go at it the past six months, with three recalls in total. All of them have been due to battery issues, and the latest one actually recalled all Chevy Bolts.

At the time of the most recent recall, GM noted, “After further investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and disassembling battery packs, GM discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant.”

