Google is sunsetting Google Glass….again

So, it looks like Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is being discontinued, as Google spokesperson Patrick Seybold confirmed to The Verge.

Also, support for the AR headset will also end on September 15th, according to a help document spotted by 9to5Google.

Despite this, Google says they’re still committed to AR. And that tracks because the company has been incorporating AR into many of its products like Google Maps and supposedly another AR headset that’s rumored to launch in 2024.

If Google’s Glass Enterprise Edition 2 doesn’t ring any bells, there’s a reason why

The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 aimed to provide a hands-free heads-up display for industries such as medicine, agriculture, and factories, designed specifically for businesses and developers.

The glasses had potential, but Google did what it always does with its products: ride them off into the sunset. To their credit, Google Glass had a bad reputation from the get-go, so it failed to take off. Remember Glassholes?

Who knows, Google may be already working on a successor to the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 or exploring other face-mounted experiences for businesses and consumers.

If Apple is working on its own AR headset, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Google had something up their sleeve too.

