Google Maps now makes it easier to see what restaurants offer delivery and takeout

We’re all (supposed to be) staying home as much as possible, but many restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery to help bring cash in while dining areas are shut down. If you are in a smaller city or town, delivery options like Uber Eats and DoorDash may not be available, so having a quick way to see who offers these two options is definitely nice.

The new feature is available in the US, Canada, and France (according to Engadget) but the feature is most likely available in other regions, as well. If it is not yet showing, keep checking throughout the week to see if you’ve received the update.

To check out the new restaurant highlights feature, make sure your Google Maps app is updated and then just load it up. If you have the feature, you’ll see the new tags directly under your search bar at the top. You’ll see both Delivery and Takeout options available. Clicking on one of those will bring up restaurants that are offering those services in your area.

It’s a small update, to be sure, but a welcome one all the same.

