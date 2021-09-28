Google Meet is making it easier to have video calls with people that speak a different language

Google’s automatic captioning is coming to Google Meet, so you can hold international meetings without needing a dedicated translator present. That’s huge, bringing the live translation tool to video conferencing, albeit with a limited rollout to start with.

Once you’ve opted into the beta of Google Meet, you can have the app automatically translate spoken languages into another language, and show those automatically generated captions below the video feed. Currently, the feature supports meetings conducted in English, which can be translated into Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German.

The big catch here is that you have to be on one of Google’s Workspace plans to use it, either Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or the Teaching & Learning Upgrade plan.

It’s also only in beta right now, and your Google Workspace administrator needs to apply before you can use the tool.

That’s okay though, someone has to do the first steps so it can be tweaked for a wider audience. Google has been steadily adding new Meet features this year, as the pandemic hastened the switch to work-from-home and hybrid approaches.

Things like live backgrounds are now a staple of video conferencing, there’s now an AI-powered tool to automatically stop you from looking underexposed, personal accounts can use filters and masks, and you can react with emoji when you don’t feel like cluttering up the chat.

