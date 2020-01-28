Google now offers Android tech support over Twitter

If you’ve just purchased a new Android phone and can’t figure out how to set system-wide dark mode, you can now ask Google for help on Twitter. Yes, that’s right, Google has finally joined the throngs of companies using social media as a means of user support.

Just tweet out using #AndroidHelp and you’ll get the help you need.

You can now point your Android-using relatives to Twitter for tech support

https://twitter.com/Android/status/1221863317892931584

Before this, getting support for Android was difficult for most users. You had Google’s own official forums, which were mostly community-based. Then there was the product helpline, which had the wrong phone number listed for months. Then, there were the veritable XDA forums, where knowledgeable Android tinkerers would usually have the answers you needed, but there was no guarantee of a quick resolution.

Now that you can bother Google’s experts on Twitter, you can get help for almost anything Android (as long as you stick to OS questions and not device-specific ones). That includes:

General troubleshooting

Accessibility

Security

Identity and Authentication

Any other Android features that aren’t device-specific

It’s great to see Google finally offering social media help as an option. Hopefully, it will provide a quick resolution to most minor usage questions.

