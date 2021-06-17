Google’s first physical store just opened in NYC – check it out here

Google’s first physical retail store for its own devices opens today in New York City. The best part? It’s situated on the first floor of Google’s NY offices, which are a block away from Apple’s 14th Street store, so they’re almost glaring at each from twenty paces, like a wild west duel.

That means that NYC residents only need to head down to the stylish Chelsea neighborhood to check out the latest Google devices, instead of having to find the nearest big-box store or wait ’til Google has another pop-up store event.

Filled with Google’s range of devices from Nest to Pixel, and software and services from Search to Stadia, Google designed it to have mini tableaus of where their products will be used, instead of the usual sterile, white background for in-store displays.

The whole store is one of only 215 retail spaces in the country to have a LEED Platinum rating, with sustainability at its core.

Image: Google

The coolest thing for me is the 17-foot high class structure named the “Google Imagination Space.” Right now, that’s showcasing Google Translate, with screens that show the real-time translation of your speech into 24 languages, while showing you how the back-end works. Google says that will have different displays as time goes on, to showcase other Google services and technologies.

Oh, and there’s a dark space to play with the Pixel devices Night Sight camera feature, and email yourself the resulting images. Kinda neat, when most retail spaces are over-bright seas of white.

