Mobile gaming has become incredibly popular, and it looks like that trend is going to continue. The Google Play store has just added the most games ever in a single quarter. More than 50,000 gaming apps were added to the Google Play store in the first quarter of 2021.

123scommesse has presented us with five years of data showing just how popular mobile gaming is on the Google Play store. Since 2015, mobile gaming has seen incredible growth on the platform, peaking at over 675,000 gaming apps near the beginning of 2018.

2018 saw a mass cleansing of mobile gaming apps on Google Play and by the end of the year, there were less than 300,000 gaming apps on the platform. Mobile gaming began trending upwards again in the first few months of 2019.

Image: 123scommesse

Since then, the number has been steadily increasing, leading to the first quarter of 2021. More than 50,000 gaming apps were added in that quarter, making it the biggest increase ever in a single quarter.

Now, gaming apps are approaching the 500,000 mark again, making them the single most popular type of app on the Google Play store. Gaming apps make up more than 13% of the apps on the platform, while education apps come in second, with just over 9%.

Mobile gaming has cemented itself as a huge part of the mobile app space and the Google Play store seems to be leading the charge. Though mobile gaming is clearly still evolving, it’s pretty obvious that it is here to stay.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: