Google Play reveals its most popular apps and games of 2022

The Best of Play awards for 2022 have been announced, celebrating the top apps on Google’s Play Store.

Google Play celebrates some of the platform’s most popular apps every year. The annual Best of Play awards looks at apps and games across different devices and genres, highlighting the year’s best apps.

Google Play’s yearly awards are broken down into apps and games, then into separate categories under those two umbrellas.

You’ve likely heard of many of these apps, as they tend to be pretty popular. But if not, the Best of Play awards is a great way to find new apps and games that you might enjoy.

The awards kick off with the overall winners for both games and apps. Dream by WOMBO took home the Best App award.

Dream is an AI art tool that lets you create beautiful designs in seconds with just a text prompt.

The Users’ Choice winner for Google Play’s best apps was the breakout social media platform BeReal. BeReal challenges its users to share candid images randomly during the day, prompted by the app.

Image: Google Play

Apex Legends Mobile took home the top spot in the gaming category for both Best Game and Users’ Choice.

EA’s mobile iteration of its popular battle royale has been a huge hit since it came out earlier this year.

Best Google Play apps and games categories

Image: Google Play

In addition to the best overall apps and games, Google Play breaks its awards into categories to celebrate even more games and apps.

Here are Google’s winners for the best apps in specific categories in 2022 Best for Fun: PetStar

PetStar Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk

Breathwrk Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent

Plant Parent Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics Best Apps for Good: The STIGMA App

The STIGMA App Best for Wear: Todoist

Todoist Best for Tablets: Pocket

Pocket Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Those are the winners of 2022’s Best of Play app awards. If you’ve been looking for new apps to download, there are some great options on this list.

Click any of the links above to head to the Google Play app page. And if you’re looking for more, Google also shared a handful of honorable mentions in its awards post.

