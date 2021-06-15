Apple is putting an end to its one year trial of Apple TV+

Ever since Apple released Apple TV+, its streaming service, the company has had an incentive that gave new Apple product owners a year of the service for free. Typically, Apple TV+ runs $4.99 a month.

Now, according to MacRumors, Apple is reducing that free trial period to just three months for those that purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. MacRumors notes that this new program will go into effect July 1, so if you were planning on snagging one of the new Macs, doing so now would secure you a year of Apple TV+ for free.

Reducing the free trial period is definitely a bummer, but it isn’t surprising. As Apple has continued to put new content on the platform, it makes sense to lower the free trial period as there is more content to justify a monthly subscription fee.

That said, it will be interesting to see how many people stick with Apple TV+ once their free trial runs out. A report from Variety earlier this year showed that many people who are currently enjoying the free trial have no plans on continuing with a subscription once their trial runs out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: