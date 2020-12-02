Holiday shopping season is upon us, and if you’re scrambling for gift ideas, Google has a pretty cool Shopping Gift Guide that shows you all the trending products people are buying this year. You can even compare prices, find local buying options, find additional product details, and more.

There are categories for virtually everything too. Once you open the page, you’ll have seven categories to choose from. These include The Chef, The Athlete, The Techie, The Gamer, The Decorator, The Wellness Guru, and The Kids.

When clicking on “The Techie” category, the page displays the top trending products in that category. At the time of writing this, these products include the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080, Apple Watch Series 6, and the iPhone 12.

When clicking on a product, the page displays buying options and a neat price comparison tool. You can even sign up for price tracking alerts too from this page. And if you need to read some user reviews, all of that can be found on the Google Shopping product page. These features are already available on Google Shopping, but this Shopping Gift Guide bundles everything into one handy page.

You might not need this new tool if you already know what you’re getting folks this holiday season, but it’s definitely helpful if you’re stuck on ideas. Even if you don’t use this guide for gift ideas, you might find something that you might want for yourself. And if this guide doesn’t help you, there’s always the KnowTechie Gift Guide too.

