Deals
Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 now on sale for $129 (usually $349)
You’ll love this portable speaker and the impressive discount it comes with.
We love portable speakers, and among the many we’ve seen and tested, the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 is a testament to quality sound and sleek design.
Now, at an unbeatable price of $128.56, down from its original retail of $349.95, it offers top-tier audio technology within reach.
The Go + Play 3 is designed to impress, with a refined silhouette, high-quality aluminum handle, and tempered glass touch panel.
If you want a speaker that's truly gorgeous, then the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 is a fantastic choice, especially when it's so heavily discounted. It's an elegant speaker that boasts powerful sound, exactly what you need in your home.
- Unique design that's sleek and stylish.
- Powerful 3-way stereo sound.
- Supports conference calls with dual microphones.
But its beauty extends beyond aesthetics. This speaker delivers crystal-clear 3-way stereo sound, thanks to its two mid-range transducers, two tweeters, and a subwoofer, outputting a powerful 160W RMS.
Whether indoors or out, this speaker adjusts to its surroundings, ensuring your music always sounds its best. It features a built-in 8-hour battery that lasts through an entire workday.
Plus, a handy USB Type-C port keeps your phone charged, so you’ll never run out of tunes in the middle of your favorite playlist.
The Go + Play 3 is also equipped with built-in dual microphones for clear conference calls. And if you really want to amp up your next party, pair two Go + Play 3s wirelessly for a truly immersive experience.
This deal is a boon for audiophiles seeking high-quality sound at an affordable price. But remember, good deals don’t last forever. Grab the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 today and let your music take center stage.
