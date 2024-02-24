Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 now on sale for $129 (usually $349)

We love portable speakers, and among the many we’ve seen and tested, the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 is a testament to quality sound and sleek design.

Now, at an unbeatable price of $128.56, down from its original retail of $349.95, it offers top-tier audio technology within reach.

The Go + Play 3 is designed to impress, with a refined silhouette, high-quality aluminum handle, and tempered glass touch panel.

Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 $128.56 $349.95 If you want a speaker that's truly gorgeous, then the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 is a fantastic choice, especially when it's so heavily discounted. It's an elegant speaker that boasts powerful sound, exactly what you need in your home. What We Like: Unique design that's sleek and stylish.

Powerful 3-way stereo sound.

Supports conference calls with dual microphones.

But its beauty extends beyond aesthetics. This speaker delivers crystal-clear 3-way stereo sound, thanks to its two mid-range transducers, two tweeters, and a subwoofer, outputting a powerful 160W RMS.

Whether indoors or out, this speaker adjusts to its surroundings, ensuring your music always sounds its best. It features a built-in 8-hour battery that lasts through an entire workday.

Plus, a handy USB Type-C port keeps your phone charged, so you’ll never run out of tunes in the middle of your favorite playlist.

The Go + Play 3 is also equipped with built-in dual microphones for clear conference calls. And if you really want to amp up your next party, pair two Go + Play 3s wirelessly for a truly immersive experience.

This deal is a boon for audiophiles seeking high-quality sound at an affordable price. But remember, good deals don’t last forever. Grab the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 today and let your music take center stage.

