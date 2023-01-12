HBO Max is raising its prices to $15.99 a month

Brace yourselves, HBO Max prices are going up, and it’s the first rate increase since the platform’s 2020 launch.

So, what’s the damage? The ad-free subscription will now cost $15.99, a $1 increase from the previous $14.99. The new price goes into effect on February 11.

Current customers will see the new rate in their next billing cycle.

HBO Max also has an ad-supported plan that costs $9.99 a month, but at this time, there’s no word if the company plans to increase rates. So if you’re on an ad-supported plan, it seems you’re safe now.

“This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” the company wrote in an email to customers.

Sure, that sounds fair, but for many consumers, it may feel like another way for a profitable company to squeeze more money out of their pockets.

HBO Max increasing their monthly price by $1 while cutting tons of programming (including hundreds of "Looney Tunes" shorts), canceling ambitious projects and generally being the worst is quite the move! — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) January 12, 2023

The only good thing that HBO Max has going for it is that this is the first rate increase we’ve seen since its launch.

When you compare that to Netflix’s countless rate increases, HBO Max is like a shining beacon of righteousness.

