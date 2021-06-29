Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2021

It’s almost July, which means it’s time for a whole new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. As always, Microsoft is giving Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription a total of four games over the course of July.

As a reminder, you will need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to claim these free games. While you can subscribe to Xbox Live Gold by itself, it is also available for free with an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

So let’s see what free Games with Gold Microsoft has in store for us over the next month.

Free Games with Gold for July 2021

This month’s haul of free Games with Gold includes some exciting titles. Experience a wonderful story from the original Xbox days with Conker: Live & Reloaded, or enjoy a library of 30 plus classic arcade games with Midway Arcade Origins.

Create your own fun with the goofy Rock of Ages: Make & Break and survive world filled with dangerous enemies in Planet Alpha.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Planet Alpha – Available July 1 to 31

– Available July 1 to 31 Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – Available July 16 to August 15

– Available July 16 to August 15 Conker: Live & Reloaded – Available July 1 to 15

– Available July 1 to 15 Midway Arcade Origins – Available July 16 to 31

So there are your free Games with Gold for the month of July. This month has some titles that everyone can enjoy, from fans of retro arcade classics to those looking to explore vibrant, new worlds. And as always, who doesn’t love free games?

