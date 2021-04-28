Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2021

It’s almost May and that means that it’s time for a new list of free games from Xbox as part of the Games with Gold program. Xbox is giving away four free games to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users this month, and this time around includes some pretty exciting titles.

Xbox gives away free games to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers every month, and it is always a pleasant surprise. There’s nothing better than boosting your game library for free with deals like this.

As a reminder, you will have to have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to redeem the Games with Gold each month.

Free Games with Gold for May 2021

There are definitely some exciting looking games in this month’s Games with Gold package. There’s everything from tabletop-like RPG Armello to Lego’s exciting take on superheroes, LEGO Batman. As usual, there’s a little bit of everything in May’s Games with Gold package.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Armello – Available May 1 to 31

– Available May 1 to 31 Dungeons 3 – Available May 16 to June 15

– Available May 16 to June 15 LEGO Batman – Available May 1 to 15

– Available May 1 to 15 Tropico 4 – Available May 16 to 31

So these are May’s free Games with Gold for Xbox. There’s nothing better than free games, and this month’s lineup should include something that just about everyone can enjoy.

