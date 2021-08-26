Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021

Another month has flown by, and that means that it’s time for a brand new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live subscribers. Xbox rewards its Xbox Gold subscribers every month with a batch of free games that you can claim and keep forever (or for as long as you have an active membership).

As always, you’ll need to make sure you have an active Xbox Gold subscription to claim these games, but once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours. As a reminder, users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get Xbox Gold as part of the subscription, so you can claim these games as well.

So let’s see what free games Xbox has to offer for us in September.

Free Games with Gold for September 2021

This month’s bundle of free games includes the exciting RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane, which lets you join up to four friends in a co-op adventure full of action. There’s also the legendary Samurai Showdown II as part of the Games with Gold classic lineup this month.

This month’s list of games is full of action, so you won’t want to miss out on snagging these free titles while they’re available.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

And that’s this month’s Games with Gold lineup. As long as you have an Xbox Gold subscription, either standalone or through Game Pass Ultimate, you can snag these games for free throughout the month. Isn’t free stuff great?

