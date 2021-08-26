#GameTechie
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021
September is an action-packed month for Games with Gold.
Another month has flown by, and that means that it’s time for a brand new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live subscribers. Xbox rewards its Xbox Gold subscribers every month with a batch of free games that you can claim and keep forever (or for as long as you have an active membership).
As always, you’ll need to make sure you have an active Xbox Gold subscription to claim these games, but once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours. As a reminder, users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get Xbox Gold as part of the subscription, so you can claim these games as well.
So let’s see what free games Xbox has to offer for us in September.
Free Games with Gold for September 2021
This month’s bundle of free games includes the exciting RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane, which lets you join up to four friends in a co-op adventure full of action. There’s also the legendary Samurai Showdown II as part of the Games with Gold classic lineup this month.
This month’s list of games is full of action, so you won’t want to miss out on snagging these free titles while they’re available.
Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Available September 1 to 30
- Mulaka – Available September 16 to October 15
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection – Available September 1 to 15
- Samurai Shodown II – Available September 16 to 30
And that’s this month’s Games with Gold lineup. As long as you have an Xbox Gold subscription, either standalone or through Game Pass Ultimate, you can snag these games for free throughout the month. Isn’t free stuff great?
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- All of the best games announced at Gamescom 2021
- Halo Infinite officially lands on Xbox and PC on December 8
- Sony quietly revised the PS5 to fix one of its most annoying features
- We’re never going to get The Elder Scrolls 6 because of freaking Skyrim remasters
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.