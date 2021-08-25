The best games being shown off at Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 is upon us and once again the show is completely virtual, but that isn’t stopping the event from showcasing a ton of new games that gamers can look forward to in the months and years ahead.

While we already had some ideas about things that would be announced, it is always nice when it is made official and that means we also get to see official trailers, artwork, and more. While there have been some brand-new announcements, like Halo Infinite’s release date, there are also some updated trailers for previously announced games.

So if you’ve felt like your game collection is growing stale and want something new to look forward to, there’s a bunch of great things coming out that are worthy of your attention.

The best games announced at Gamescom 2021

From iconic shooters like Halo to the madness that is Saints Row, let’s dive in.

Saints Row

To kick things off at today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, we got a look at a brand new reboot from the popular Saints Row franchise. The cinematic reveal trailer sees an interesting group of individuals staging a car theft from a group of criminals, followed by quite the ridiculous car chase.

There wasn’t any actual gameplay revealed in this trailer, but fans of the series will be excited to see the franchise getting a reboot.

Saints Row will release on February 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Epic Games.

Marvel Midnight Suns

Next up, we got a look at an exciting new game from XCOM creators, Firaxis. Marvel Midnight Suns is a brand new turn-based strategy game. From the looks of the trailer, you’ll be building up a roster of superheroes to take on a supreme evil. That evil? Lilith, Mother of Demons.

Firaxis worked with Marvel to develop a brand new superhero, called The Hunter, as part of building Marvel Midnight Suns, adding their own spin to the Marvel universe.

Marvel Midnight Suns releases in March of 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

As fall quickly approaches, it’s time for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a return to form for the franchise, as the title revisits World War 2. Today, we got a special look at the game’s single-player campaign starring Laura Bailey as one of the game’s protagonists, Polina Petrova.

We got an in-depth look at the visceral story and setting that Call of Duty: Vanguard brings to life as well as some of the gunplay that we can expect from the game’s campaign.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing on November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Halo Infinite

We also got a new look at the long-awaited Halo Infinite. In addition to finally getting a concrete release date, we also got a new look at some of the game’s characters through a new cinematic trailer. We also got a sneak peek of a new Halo-inspired Xbox Elite Controller as well as one of the sexiest exclusive consoles there has ever been.

Both the game’s free-to-play multiplayer and its cinematic campaign mode will finally be coming out on December 8.

Halo Infinite releases on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Cult Of The Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is an all-new roguelike game where you play as a seemingly magical sheep cult leader. Yes, you read that right. This game looks to mix cute and bubbly graphics with a cruel and dark world and setting. With city-building elements and action combat that will keep you on your toes, Cult of the Lamb looks like a fun new game that everyone could enjoy.

The game is being developed in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster. It is unclear when we could see Cult of the Lamb make its way to gamers, but the game’s Steam listing says 2022 for its release date.

Midnight Fight Express

It’s not often that a video game is developed entirely by one person, but that’s the case with this next game. Midnight Fight Express is an action game that features insane martial arts with devastating gunplay. This top-down title looks to be filled with intense action and brutality, as the player’s character fights his way through an urban landscape.

The game is being developed by Jacob Dzwinel, a 30-year-old father from Poland.

Midnight Fight Express will launch sometime in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Riders Repulic (Beta)

If you like extreme, outdoor sports and have been looking for something to scratch that daredevil itch, this might be for you. And today it was announced that the beta is being opened to everyone.

From Ubisoft, ride bikes, skydive, and more as you race with up to 50 other people.

Riders Republic is coming on October 28, 2021 to Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO is iconic. Star Wars is iconic. Now, fans will be able to play all nine LEGO Star Wars games in one place, with The Skywalker Saga, which releases in the spring of 2022.

These games have held up incredibly well over time and are still one of the best co-op experiences out there, so this is definitely one to keep your eye on.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases in Spring 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4|5.

The Outlast Trials

Are you one of those weird people that like being scared? If so, The Outlast Trials should definitely be on your radar. This game oozes atmosphere and hopefully, the story holds up to the looks.

This is another entry in the Outlast series, so there’s a solid chance you’ll be having nightmares after playing this one. Or maybe that’s just me. Oh, and it has up to four-player co-op.

The Outlast Trials will release in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

DokeV

This adorable collection-based MMO was shown off at Gamescom and if you are a fan of games like Pokemon, this is one to keep your eye on.

As you can see in the trailer above, DokeV is full of bright colors and interesting creatures and honestly, this just likes a fun game. It has been in development for a while now, so hopefully, this one releases soon.

DokeV doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to come to all consoles and PC.

So there you have it, some of our favorite games that have been shown off at Gamescom 2021 so far. Settle in though, this is a three-day event and we’ll continue to upload this as the event goes on.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.