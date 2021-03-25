Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2021
April is kind of a slow month, but there are some winners on the way.
Spring is here, and while that means warmer weather for many of us, it also means the return of allergies and no one has time for that. Avoid those runny noses and itchy throats by keeping your butt on the couch and enjoying some of the new content hitting Netflix in April.
If you’ve exhausted all the content on the streaming service, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new stuff that is sure to engage you for at least another month. That said, many of us will need to step out of our comfort zones because, unlike many months, there are not a ton of big-name movies coming this month. Some of the highlights however include Insidious and Legally Blonde.
Personally, I’m excited for Shadow and Bone, a new series based on the book by the same name. Sadly, that doesn’t release until April 23, however. You can check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2021 below.
Everything coming to Netflix in April 2021
April 1
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Magical Andes: Season 2
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Prank Encounters: Season 2
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- Tersanjung the Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories
- Yes Man
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy
- Just Say Yes
- Madame Claude
- The Serpent
- Sky High
April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- Snabba Cash
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
- The Wedding Coach
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- The Circle: Season 2
- Law School
- The Soul
- Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
- Into the Beat
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2
April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
April 21
- Zero
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough
- Stowaway
April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
- Sexify
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
April 30
- The Innocent
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Pet Stars
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
There you have it! Everything coming to Netflix in April 2021!
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Streaming one hour of Netflix is equal to a 75W ceiling fan running for four hours
- Netflix is coming for you if you’re sharing passwords with someone
- Warner Bros. will be back in theaters in 2022, with HBO Max no longer getting new movies
- Paramount+ is now available in the US – here’s what to know about the new streaming service
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.