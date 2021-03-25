Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2021

Spring is here, and while that means warmer weather for many of us, it also means the return of allergies and no one has time for that. Avoid those runny noses and itchy throats by keeping your butt on the couch and enjoying some of the new content hitting Netflix in April.

If you’ve exhausted all the content on the streaming service, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new stuff that is sure to engage you for at least another month. That said, many of us will need to step out of our comfort zones because, unlike many months, there are not a ton of big-name movies coming this month. Some of the highlights however include Insidious and Legally Blonde.

Personally, I’m excited for Shadow and Bone, a new series based on the book by the same name. Sadly, that doesn’t release until April 23, however. You can check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2021 below.

Everything coming to Netflix in April 2021

April 1

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung the Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: Season 2

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

There you have it! Everything coming to Netflix in April 2021!

