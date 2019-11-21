Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2019
The Witcher series makes its glorious debut this month.
It’s the most
wonderful stressful time of the year. With holiday shopping, deadlines, and a whole bunch of other things, the end of the year can be pretty stressful. That’s why you should ignore all your responsibilities and just binge watch Netflix.
Each month, titles come and go from the series and this month is no different, with a whole bunch of titles being added to the streaming service throughout the month.
The biggest title this month is almost certainly the release of the anticipated The Witcher series, starring Henry Cavill, on December 20, but we can’t leave out the fact that all the Austin Power movies are coming to the service on the 1st of the month.
Here’s what is coming to Netflix in December 2019
Dec. 1
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Cut Bank
- Dead Kids
- Eastsiders: Season 4
- Malcolm X
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sweet Virginia
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- Team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
- War on Everyone
Dec. 4
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let’s Dance
- Los Briceño
- Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas
- V Wars
Dec. 6
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
- The Chosen One: Season 2
- The Confession Killer
- Fuller House: Season 5
- Glow Up
- Marriage Story
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
- Three Days of Christmas
- Triad Princess
- Virgin River
Dec. 8
- From Paris With Love
Dec. 9
- A Family Reunion Christmas
- It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
- Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
- The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
- 6 Underground
Dec. 15
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- Soundtrack
Dec. 19
- After The Raid
- Ultraviolet: Season 2
- Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
- The Two Popes
- The Witcher
Dec. 22
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
- Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
- Como Caído del Cielo
- Crash Landing on You
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- Lost in Space: Season 2
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
- Sweetheart
Dec. 26
- The App
- Le Bazar de la Charité
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- You: Season 2
Dec. 27
- The Gift
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
- Lawless
Dec. 30
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
- The Degenerates: Season 2
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
What titles are you excited to watch on Netflix in December 2019? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
