Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2019

It’s the most wonderful stressful time of the year. With holiday shopping, deadlines, and a whole bunch of other things, the end of the year can be pretty stressful. That’s why you should ignore all your responsibilities and just binge watch Netflix.

Each month, titles come and go from the series and this month is no different, with a whole bunch of titles being added to the streaming service throughout the month.

The biggest title this month is almost certainly the release of the anticipated The Witcher series, starring Henry Cavill, on December 20, but we can’t leave out the fact that all the Austin Power movies are coming to the service on the 1st of the month.

Here’s what is coming to Netflix in December 2019

Dec. 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Dec. 8

From Paris With Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13

6 Underground

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Dec. 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como Caído del Cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Dec. 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

What titles are you excited to watch on Netflix in December 2019? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

