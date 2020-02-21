Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2020
SPACE JAM
If you are still hiding inside from the cold weather, then you’ve surely started exhausting the content currently on Netflix. Luckily, like they do every month, Netflix is releasing a bunch of new content in March to enjoy.
Compared to last month, this month seems a bit light on content, but if you are an Ozark fan then you’ll surely be happy to know season three drops in March. Castlevania season three also drops in March if that is more your speed.
March might be light, but there is one movie that is coming in March that I think we can all agree is amazing – Space Jam. Yes, rejoice, for Michael Jordan and the Monstars are coming to the streaming service in March.
Everything coming to Netflix in March 2020
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (NFLX Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (NFLX Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (NFLX Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (NFLX Original)
Spenser Confidential (NFLX Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (NFLX Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (NFLX Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (NFLX Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (NFLX Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (NFLX Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (NFLX Anime)
Bloodride (NFLX Original)
Elite: Season 3 (NFLX Original)
Go Karts (NFLX Film)
Kingdom: Season 2 (NFLX Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (NFLX Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (NFLX Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (NFLX Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (NFLX Family)
Buddi (NFLX Family)
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (NFLX Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (NFLX Family)
The Letter for the King (NFLX Family)
Maska (NFLX Film)
The Platform (NFLX Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (NFLX Original)
Ultras (NFLX Film)
Tiger King (NFLX Documentary)
March 23
Sol Levante (NFLX Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (NFLX Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (NFLX Film)
Signs (NFLX Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (NFLX Family)
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (NFLX Original)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (NFLX Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (NFLX Family)
Il processo (NFLX Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 (NFLX Original)
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (NFLX Family)
Uncorked (NFLX Film)
What do you think? Interested in anything on Netflix in March 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- How to stop Netflix’s annoying autoplay previews
- Not coming to Netflix in 2020: Ads
- Redbox launched a free live TV service you’ll probably never use
- The best Android TV apps for all of your entertainment needs
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.