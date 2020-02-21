Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2020

If you are still hiding inside from the cold weather, then you’ve surely started exhausting the content currently on Netflix. Luckily, like they do every month, Netflix is releasing a bunch of new content in March to enjoy.

Compared to last month, this month seems a bit light on content, but if you are an Ozark fan then you’ll surely be happy to know season three drops in March. Castlevania season three also drops in March if that is more your speed.

March might be light, but there is one movie that is coming in March that I think we can all agree is amazing – Space Jam. Yes, rejoice, for Michael Jordan and the Monstars are coming to the streaming service in March.

Everything coming to Netflix in March 2020

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (NFLX Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (NFLX Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (NFLX Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (NFLX Original)

Spenser Confidential (NFLX Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (NFLX Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (NFLX Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (NFLX Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (NFLX Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (NFLX Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (NFLX Anime)

Bloodride (NFLX Original)

Elite: Season 3 (NFLX Original)

Go Karts (NFLX Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (NFLX Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (NFLX Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (NFLX Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (NFLX Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (NFLX Family)

Buddi (NFLX Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (NFLX Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (NFLX Family)

The Letter for the King (NFLX Family)

Maska (NFLX Film)

The Platform (NFLX Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (NFLX Original)

Ultras (NFLX Film)

Tiger King (NFLX Documentary)

March 23

Sol Levante (NFLX Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (NFLX Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (NFLX Film)

Signs (NFLX Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (NFLX Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (NFLX Original)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (NFLX Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (NFLX Family)

Il processo (NFLX Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (NFLX Original)

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (NFLX Family)

Uncorked (NFLX Film)

What do you think? Interested in anything on Netflix in March 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

