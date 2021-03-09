Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2021

It’s a new month and a new batch of new content is coming to the streaming giant, Netflix. If you’re still spending more time at home (good!), then you might have exhausted last month’s content, but have no fears, there’s plenty of good stuff coming in March.

Two of the big headliners are the DOTA anime, based on the hit video game and the Notorious BIG documentary. Training Dayand Batman Begins are another two that I’m sure to fall asleep to at some time this month.

You can find the full list of shows and movies down below!

Everything coming to Netflix in March 2021

March 1

Batman Begins

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls, Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

March 2

Black or White

Word Party – Season 5

March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker

Safe Haven

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Fate of Alakada

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Sentinelle

March 8 on Netflix

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam

March 10

Dealer

Marriage or Mortgage

Last Chance U: Basketball

March 11

Coven of Sisters (2020)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

March 12

Love Alarm

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD, Part 3

YES DAY

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

March 16 on Netflix

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages

Waffles + Mochi

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Sky Rojo

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera

Philomena

March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Millennials, Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush

CroupierThe Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed it! Double Trouble

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High

March 30

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America

So, there you have it, everything coming to Netflix in March 2021!

