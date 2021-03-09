Connect with us

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2021

Training Day, Jason X, and more.

It’s a new month and a new batch of new content is coming to the streaming giant, Netflix. If you’re still spending more time at home (good!), then you might have exhausted last month’s content, but have no fears, there’s plenty of good stuff coming in March.

Two of the big headliners are the DOTA anime, based on the hit video game and the Notorious BIG documentary. Training Dayand Batman Begins are another two that I’m sure to fall asleep to at some time this month.

You can find the full list of shows and movies down below!

Everything coming to Netflix in March 2021

March 1

  • Batman Begins
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Dances with Wolves
  • DC Super Hero Girls, Season 1
  • I Am Legend
  • Invictus
  • Jason X
  • Killing Gunther
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Season 2
  • Rain Man
  • Step Up: Revolution
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Training Day
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Year One

March 2

  • Black or White
  • Word Party – Season 5

March 3

  • Moxie
  • Murder Among the Mormons
  • Parker
  • Safe Haven

March 4

  • Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

  • City of Ghosts
  • Dogwashers
  • Fate of Alakada
  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series
  • Sentinelle

March 8 on Netflix

  • Bombay Begums
  • Bombay Rose

March 9

  • The Houseboat
  • StarBeam

March 10

  • Dealer
  • Marriage or Mortgage
  • Last Chance U: Basketball

March 11

  • Coven of Sisters (2020)
  • The Block Island Sound (2020)

March 12

  • Love Alarm
  • The One
  • Paper Lives
  • Paradise PD, Part 3
  • YES DAY

March 14

  • Audrey

March 15

  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance
  • The BFG
  • The Last Blockbuster
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom
  • Zero Chill

March 16 on Netflix

  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
  • Savages
  • Waffles + Mochi

March 17

  • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

  • B: The Beginning Succession
  • Cabras da Peste
  • Deadly Illusions
  • The Fluffy Movie
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
  • Skylines

March 19

  • Alien TV
  • Country Comfort
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  • Sky Rojo

March 20

  • Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

  • Navillera
  • Philomena

March 25

  • Caught by a Wave
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
  • Millennials, Season 3
  • Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

  • A Week Away
  • Bad Trip
  • Big Time Rush
  • CroupierThe Irregulars
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
  • Nailed it! Double Trouble

March 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Rainbow High

March 30

  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

March 31

  • At Eternity’s Gate
  • Haunted: Latin America

So, there you have it, everything coming to Netflix in March 2021!

