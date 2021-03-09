Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2021
Training Day, Jason X, and more.
It’s a new month and a new batch of new content is coming to the streaming giant, Netflix. If you’re still spending more time at home (good!), then you might have exhausted last month’s content, but have no fears, there’s plenty of good stuff coming in March.
Two of the big headliners are the DOTA anime, based on the hit video game and the Notorious BIG documentary. Training Dayand Batman Begins are another two that I’m sure to fall asleep to at some time this month.
You can find the full list of shows and movies down below!
Everything coming to Netflix in March 2021
March 1
- Batman Begins
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dances with Wolves
- DC Super Hero Girls, Season 1
- I Am Legend
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Killing Gunther
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Season 2
- Rain Man
- Step Up: Revolution
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- The Dark Knight
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Training Day
- Two Weeks Notice
- Year One
March 2
- Black or White
- Word Party – Season 5
March 3
- Moxie
- Murder Among the Mormons
- Parker
- Safe Haven
March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black
March 5
- City of Ghosts
- Dogwashers
- Fate of Alakada
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- Sentinelle
March 8 on Netflix
- Bombay Begums
- Bombay Rose
March 9
- The Houseboat
- StarBeam
March 10
- Dealer
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Last Chance U: Basketball
March 11
- Coven of Sisters (2020)
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
March 12
- Love Alarm
- The One
- Paper Lives
- Paradise PD, Part 3
- YES DAY
March 14
- Audrey
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG
- The Last Blockbuster
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
March 16 on Netflix
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Savages
- Waffles + Mochi
March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession
- Cabras da Peste
- Deadly Illusions
- The Fluffy Movie
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- Skylines
March 19
- Alien TV
- Country Comfort
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Sky Rojo
March 20
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
- Navillera
- Philomena
March 25
- Caught by a Wave
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
- Millennials, Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
- Big Time Rush
- CroupierThe Irregulars
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
- Nailed it! Double Trouble
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Rainbow High
March 30
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate
- Haunted: Latin America
So, there you have it, everything coming to Netflix in March 2021!
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The WWE Network will soon be available exclusively on Peacock
- Fast Laughs is Netflix’s take on TikTok and it is now available on iOS
- Netflix will now automatically download content it thinks you’ll like
- Rejoice, HBO Max is finally coming to Roku
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.