Hook yourself up with Boost Mobile’s $45 deal for 3 months

For the wallet-friendly price of $44.99, newbies to Boost Mobile can grab a 3-month plan with 5GB of high-octane data fuel to ignite your social life. That’s right – it’s time to double-tap, swipe, and stream like a VIP without the VIP price tag.

Let’s break down the details:

Unlimited gabbing and texting, high-speed data that doesn’t stutter,

And all without the ball and chain of annual contracts or credit checks.

Boost Mobile - 3 Months 5GB Plan SIM Card Kit 4.5 $44.99 The Boost Mobile 3-month plan offers a pragmatic package for new customers, providing 5GB of data with unlimited talk and text, without the burden of contracts or hidden fees. What We Like: Cost-Effective: At $45 for 3 months, it's a budget-conscious option for essential mobile services.

No Strings Attached: The absence of annual contracts and credit checks offers flexibility and ease.

Data Sufficiency: 5GB monthly data is ample for moderate use, backed by unlimited talk and text.

Hassle-Free Switching: The smooth transition process, including keeping your current number, makes it a convenient choice.

Got a phone? Love your number? Bring 'em along. Boost's SIM card is compatible with existing devices – just pop it in and keep your current number.

But remember, this deal is limited. It's for new customers only.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

