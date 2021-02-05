How to cancel your Hulu subscription

If you feel like you’re spending way too much money on streaming services each month, it might be time to revisit which streaming services you’re subscribed to, and trim the ones you’re no longer watching.

If so, you might be wondering how to unsubscribe from your Hulu subscription, before the next monthly payment comes out.

Maybe you’ve finished the crazy adventures of Archer, the most clueless secret agent ever, or maybe it’s Family Guy you signed up for and you’re now done with the antics of the Griffin family. Whatever your reasons, here’s how to unsubscribe from Hulu.

Here’s how to cancel Hulu

If you’d rather have some extra cash every month because you’re not using your Hulu subscription any more, here’s how to cancel. Head to Hulu.com and sign in Click on your Account icon at the top-right Click on Cancel under Your Subscription Follow the short instructions to cancel You can also Contact Support via phone or chat If you subscribed to Hulu through a third party, it may be slightly different. Instructions for Amazon, Disney Plus, iTunes, Roku, Spotify, Sprint, Verizon, and Xfinity are all at the respective links

Enjoy having that extra cash in your bank next month. If you are looking for more subscription services to cancel, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide here.

