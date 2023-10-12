Connect with us

How to convert HEIC files to JPG

If you’re an iPhone user looking for a straightforward way to convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone or Mac, look no further.
Iphone 15 in hands purple background
Image: KnowTechie

HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Container) files are the default file format for most images on Apple devices, like the latest iPhone 15 series. While they look and work fine, they don’t always work well with other programs.

That’s why you need to know how to convert HEIC files to JPEG.

There’s a lot to like about HEIC files. They are typically smaller file sizes while still allowing your iPhone or Mac to store high-resolution pictures.

But, again, it’s not the best format for other things. That includes editing the photos or sharing them on social media.

We’ll walk through the different options you have for converting HEIC files to JPG on both iPhone and Mac.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone

Iphone photos album of kittens
Image: KnowTechie

There are two methods to convert HEIC formats on iPhone: the Settings app or the File app.

However, it’s worth mentioning that using the Settings method, all future images will be in JPG format, whereas with the File method, you’ll be able to convert any existing HEIC images to JPG.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone with the Settings app

The simplest way to convert HEIC files is to switch your default iPhone camera image format from HEIC to JPG. Here’s how.

  1. Tap on the Settings icon.
Ios 17 home screen showing the settings app
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Scroll down and select Camera.
Ios settings app section for the camera
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Tap on Formats
Ios 17 camera settings showing the format options
Image: KnowTechie
  1. In the Formats menu, select Most Compatible. This option saves new camera photos as JPEG.
Ios settings app showing the most compatible image format option
Image: KnowTechie

Now, all the photos you take with your iPhone will be saved in the more compatible, but larger on space, JPEG format. You can always change this back if it starts to eat up your iCloud storage space.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone with the Files app

If you prefer to have more control over when an image is saved as a JPG, the Files app option might be better for you.

We’ll show you how.

  1. Open the Files app
    Iphone 15 pro showing the files app icon

    Open the Files app on your iPhone.

  2. Decide where to save the JPG files
    Ios 17 files app

    Tap on Browse, then select the location you want to save the converted images.

  3. Create a new folder
    Creating a new folder in the ios files app

    Long-press in an empty area and select New Folder.

  4. Name your folder
    Renaming a folder in the ios files app

    Name your new folder, and tap on Done.

  5. Move over to the Photos app
    Ios photos app showing multiple selected images

    Open the Photos app, then select your HEIC images by either selecting individually or by folders.

  6. Share to the Files app
    Ios photos app showing sharing button

    Tap on the Share button.

  7. Copy photos
    Ios photos app showing the copy photos option in sharing menu

    Tap on Copy Photos.

  8. Go back to the Files app
    Pasting copied photos into a folder in the ios files app

    Open the folder you created earlier, and long-press on an empty area, then tap on Paste.

You’ve now successfully converted HEIC files to JPG. If you want to send those to another app, you can now use the share option on the image to do that.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on Mac

How to change folder icons on macos
Image: KnowTechie

If have a Mac, the Preview App can convert your files to HEIC. This is the Mac default app for opening and viewing images and PDF files. It’s pretty easy to convert HEIC files to JPG in Mac. Let’s get started.

  1. Control-click on your HEIC file and click on preview.
  1. A window pops up that displays the photo. Go to the ribbon menu at the top and select the File menu.
  1. Click on Export, which is under the File menu.
  1. Change your format to JPG. You can also modify image quality in this section and make it smaller or larger.
  1. Select where you want to save your file on the Mac and click on Save.

Convert HEIC files to JPG in Windows

There are many ways to convert HEIC files to JPG in Windows.

We explain two common ways to convert HEIC files: iMazing HEIC Converter and HEIC to JPG.

iMazing HEIC Converter

Imazing converter for heic and hevc
iMazing Converter for HEIC and HEVC

iMazing Converter is a completely free way to turn the HEIC photos that your iPhone creates into formats that can be shared more easily.

What We Like:
  • 100% free
  • Convert HEIC (iOS) or HEIF (Android) files to JPEG or PNG
  • Converts HEVC video files to MPEG-4
  • Drag-and-drop simplicity
Check Availability
This is a nifty free application to convert HEIC files to JPG offered in the Office Store. Here’s how to convert HEIC files with this app.

  1. First, open the Microsoft Store, type iMazing HEIC Converter in the search bar, and then select it.
  1. Click on Get and wait for it to install.
  1. Open the iMazing Converter program.
  1. Select the HEIC files you want to convert in the file menu or drag and drop to move files into the app.
  1. Choose JPG as the format, and then click on Convert.
  1. Now, select where you want to save your JPG file.

That’s it. You made it! You can click on Show Files to see your converted JPG images.

Convert HEIC files to JPG  with HEIC to JPG

Screenshot of heic to jpg webtool
Image: KnowTechie

HEIC to JPG is another application powered by JPG mini. This app is not entirely free; however, you can convert up to 50 images. Let’s convert HEIC files with this web-based application.

  1. Go to https://heictojpg.com/
  2. Drag your files into the app or click on the Plus button.
  3. Click on DOWNLOAD JPEG to get your JPG file.

Now you know how to convert HEIC files to more compatible JPEGs

HEIC files are default Apple image formats that we can save in small sizes and high quality. However, in some cases, such as posting or editing, you need to convert HEIC files to JPG.

There are many ways to convert HEIC files to JPG, such as the settings app on iPhone, Mac Preview App, and iMazing HEIC Converter, which were explained in this article individually.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

 

Avatar for Farhad Pashaei

For the past seven years, I've been tinkering with smartphones, laptops, power banks, printers and writing reviews about them. When I'm not writing, you can bet I'm devouring information on products that are making their first foray into the market, demonstrating my unquenchable thirst for technology.

