How to convert HEIC files to JPG

HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Container) files are the default file format for most images on Apple devices, like the latest iPhone 15 series. While they look and work fine, they don’t always work well with other programs.

That’s why you need to know how to convert HEIC files to JPEG.

There’s a lot to like about HEIC files. They are typically smaller file sizes while still allowing your iPhone or Mac to store high-resolution pictures.

But, again, it’s not the best format for other things. That includes editing the photos or sharing them on social media.

We’ll walk through the different options you have for converting HEIC files to JPG on both iPhone and Mac.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone

Image: KnowTechie

There are two methods to convert HEIC formats on iPhone: the Settings app or the File app.

However, it’s worth mentioning that using the Settings method, all future images will be in JPG format, whereas with the File method, you’ll be able to convert any existing HEIC images to JPG.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone with the Settings app

The simplest way to convert HEIC files is to switch your default iPhone camera image format from HEIC to JPG. Here’s how.

Tap on the Settings icon.

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and select Camera.

Image: KnowTechie

Tap on Formats

Image: KnowTechie

In the Formats menu, select Most Compatible. This option saves new camera photos as JPEG.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, all the photos you take with your iPhone will be saved in the more compatible, but larger on space, JPEG format. You can always change this back if it starts to eat up your iCloud storage space.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on iPhone with the Files app

If you prefer to have more control over when an image is saved as a JPG, the Files app option might be better for you. We’ll show you how. Open the Files app Open the Files app on your iPhone. Decide where to save the JPG files Tap on Browse, then select the location you want to save the converted images. Create a new folder Long-press in an empty area and select New Folder. Name your folder Name your new folder, and tap on Done. Move over to the Photos app Open the Photos app, then select your HEIC images by either selecting individually or by folders. Share to the Files app Tap on the Share button. Copy photos Tap on Copy Photos. Go back to the Files app Open the folder you created earlier, and long-press on an empty area, then tap on Paste.

You’ve now successfully converted HEIC files to JPG. If you want to send those to another app, you can now use the share option on the image to do that.

Convert HEIC files to JPG on Mac

Image: KnowTechie

If have a Mac, the Preview App can convert your files to HEIC. This is the Mac default app for opening and viewing images and PDF files. It’s pretty easy to convert HEIC files to JPG in Mac. Let’s get started.

Control-click on your HEIC file and click on preview.

A window pops up that displays the photo. Go to the ribbon menu at the top and select the File menu.

Click on Export, which is under the File menu.

Change your format to JPG. You can also modify image quality in this section and make it smaller or larger.

Select where you want to save your file on the Mac and click on Save.

Convert HEIC files to JPG in Windows

There are many ways to convert HEIC files to JPG in Windows.

We explain two common ways to convert HEIC files: iMazing HEIC Converter and HEIC to JPG.

iMazing HEIC Converter

iMazing Converter for HEIC and HEVC iMazing Converter is a completely free way to turn the HEIC photos that your iPhone creates into formats that can be shared more easily. What We Like: 100% free

Convert HEIC (iOS) or HEIF (Android) files to JPEG or PNG

Converts HEVC video files to MPEG-4

Drag-and-drop simplicity

This is a nifty free application to convert HEIC files to JPG offered in the Office Store. Here’s how to convert HEIC files with this app.

First, open the Microsoft Store, type iMazing HEIC Converter in the search bar, and then select it.

Click on Get and wait for it to install.

Open the iMazing Converter program.

Select the HEIC files you want to convert in the file menu or drag and drop to move files into the app.

Choose JPG as the format, and then click on Convert.

Now, select where you want to save your JPG file.

That’s it. You made it! You can click on Show Files to see your converted JPG images.

Convert HEIC files to JPG with HEIC to JPG

Image: KnowTechie

HEIC to JPG is another application powered by JPG mini. This app is not entirely free; however, you can convert up to 50 images. Let’s convert HEIC files with this web-based application.

Go to https://heictojpg.com/ Drag your files into the app or click on the Plus button. Click on DOWNLOAD JPEG to get your JPG file.

Now you know how to convert HEIC files to more compatible JPEGs

HEIC files are default Apple image formats that we can save in small sizes and high quality. However, in some cases, such as posting or editing, you need to convert HEIC files to JPG.

There are many ways to convert HEIC files to JPG, such as the settings app on iPhone, Mac Preview App, and iMazing HEIC Converter, which were explained in this article individually.

