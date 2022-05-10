Part of the fun of experiencing new shows is experiencing them together, with your nearest and dearest. That’s not the easiest thing to do right now, but Amazon has a way you can still be together, apart. It’s called Prime Video Watch Party, and it’s the closest to a movie theater you can get without leaving the house.

Now you can still social distance while being social, and make jokes about the storyline, the characters, or whatever you find amusing. Heck, combine it with one of the adult beverage delivery companies and make a night of it!

What is Amazon Prime Watch Party?

Okay, the first thing we need to mention is that it’s now called Prime Video Watch Party. We get it, it’s confusing enough without the name being continually changed, but the service is still the same.

Think of it as a virtual movie theater, but with a chat sidebar like Amazon’s livestreaming service, Twitch has. You can watch tons of content that’s available through an Amazon Prime membership, or even Prime Video titles that you’ve purchased or rented (everyone will have to own or rent the content in this case).

You choose your show, send out invites to up to 100 people, and wait for them to join in before hitting play. They all need to be in the same country though, thanks to the intricacies of content licensing.

When it first came out, the only way to set up and participate in a Watch Party was on a desktop browser (except Internet Explorer or Safari). Now, Amazon has rolled it out to the Prime Video app, so more devices can get in on the fun. That includes Android phones, tablets, or Fire tablets. It also includes iPhones, and iPads. You still can’t use Internet Explorer, or Safari though, or any smart TVs, consoles, or connected media players.

How to do a Watch Party on Amazon Prime

Step 1: Get 100 friends. No, but really, we’re going to show you how to set it up, no matter how intimate or wide-ranging your watching circle is. Before you start, make sure everyone has an Amazon Prime subscription, cause this ain’t going to work with freeloaders.

If they don’t already have one, you can get them to sign up for a 30-day free trial, just remind them to cancel before the trial ends if they don’t want to continue using the service.

We’re going to show you how to set things up on the iOS app. The process is the same for every other method, except on Fire TV devices where you’ll be prompted to scan a QR code with your phone so you can join the chat.

Open the Prime Video app

Find something you want to watch. Anything on Amazon Prime is fair game, including Amazon Originals, and tons of movies. Sorry, you can’t watch Amazon Channels as a Watch Party, so no HBO. You can also watch anything you own or have rented, but everyone watching will have to own or rent that title.

Once you’ve found something, tap the More icon, then tap Watch Party on the menu that appears

Type in the name you want to show in chat, then tap on the blue Create button

You’ll get a prompt at the bottom of the screen to invite participants. You can invite up to 100 people.

As the creator of the Watch Party, you have control over playback, as well as the quality of the video, and things like subtitles. Oh, and you get emotes in the chat bar, with some cute corgis

For watching using a Fire TV, you first open the Prime Video app on your Fire TV device. Go to My Stuff > Find a Watch Party and enter the code that you see in the Watch Party viewing options on your smartphone. That will transfer the video to your Fire TV, while your smartphone will handle chat duties.

There you go, now you know everything you need to know to start your own Amazon Prime Watch Party. All you need now is some friends.

What do you think? Is Watch Party a feature you could see yourself using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

