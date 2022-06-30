You can now host a Prime Video Watch Party on your smart TV

Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party is coming to a smart TV near you. The company announced it’s rolling the feature out to streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles like the Xbox and Playstation.

Watch Party is a feature Amazon introduced back in 2020, and it lets up to 100 people watch a movie or show simultaneously.

Hosts can start, stop, and pause the movie; those changes will instantly happen on everyone else’s screen in real-time. Additionally, viewers can even chat throughout the viewing experience.

Before this new feature, Watch Party limited users to desktops, Fire TV Sticks, and mobile devices with the Prime Video app. Now, the feature is available practically everywhere that supports Prime Video.

The only kicker to Watch Party is that everyone involved must have an Amazon Prime Subscription. And if they don’t, get them to sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it before it ends. For more detailed instructions, we have a pretty handy guide here.

Watch Party is available across thousands of movies and shows on Prime Video. And while it was previously only available for free content, the feature is now readily available across purchased and rented movies/TV shows. See more here.

