Huge Samsung sale saves you $100 on a new Galaxy S21 FE

If you’ve been patiently waiting for prices to drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, well, it’s now down to its lowest price to date. Right now, Samsung is offering the phone at a $100 discount. On top of that, they’ll throw you a $100 online credit as well as up to $500 for an eligible trade-in.

The Galaxy S21 FE is the entry point device of the S Series franchise with a starting price of $699. Samsung’s main goal with this product is to retarget consumers that did not purchase the S21. Mainly folks who can’t stomach the idea of spending over $1K on the phone.

And, in doing so, they’ve upgraded several S21 features to attract potential customers. Here’s a quick rundown of the comparisons below:

Image: Samsung

The best part about this deal is that all Galaxy S21 FE models are up for grabs. Whether you need a 128GB or a 256GB model or need the phone in a certain color – you have plenty of options to choose from here.

This is a pretty solid deal, especially if you’re someone who’s been eying a Galaxy S21 purchase. And this price makes it the lowest we’ve seen to date. So don’t hesitate to smash that buy button if this is something you’re shooting for. More details can be found by clicking the button below.

