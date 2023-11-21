Hulu’s biggest streaming deal is back: 0.99/mo Black Friday offer

Hey there, streamers and dreamers! Have you been saving your pennies for a rainy day? Well, it’s pouring deals at Hulu, and you’re about to make it rain with savings.

In a move that’s got us double-checking if we’ve time-traveled back to the roaring ’20s, Hulu’s Black Friday deal gives you an entire year of binge-watching bliss for the wallet-whispering price of 99 cents per month.

That’s right, 12 months of Hulu for just $12. We’re not kidding; your bank account can breathe easy this holiday season.

Now, before you start planning your next year around the glow of your screen, let’s talk turkey. This deal is for the ad-supported plan, which usually costs $7.99 monthly.

Hulu Black Friday Deal 5.0 99¢/month - $12 for 12 months For a limited period, subscribe to Hulu's ad-supported plan at 99 cents per month for one year, offering significant savings. Regular rates apply post-offer. Valid for new/returning subscribers until 11/28/23. What We Like: Substantial Savings: Lock in nearly 90% off the standard monthly fee for a full year, allowing for considerable cost efficiency over time.

Limited-Time Offer: The deal concludes on 11/28/23, making it imperative to act swiftly to capitalize on the reduced rate before it expires.

Expanded Library Access: Gain access to Hulu's extensive library, which includes popular TV shows, movies, and next-day airings of current series.

Flexibility: Subscribers have the freedom to cancel anytime, ensuring control over the subscription without being locked into a long-term commitment post-deal period.

So, if you’re a fan of dramatic pauses filled with commercials, then you’re in luck! And sure, it’s not the ad-free life of luxury, but hey, at less than the cost of a fancy coffee, who’s complaining?

This deal is hotter than your laptop on your duvet after a four-hour “The Bear” marathon. And speaking of “The Bear,” along with “Love Island UK,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hulu’s got the goods.

New stuff is being added faster than you can say “just one more episode,” including fresh-from-the-oven films and next-day airings of your favorite shows.

But hold your horses—this deal’s got some fine print. If you’re a new subscriber or a returning subscriber who hasn’t been cozy with Hulu in the last month, you’re golden.

However, if you’re already snuggled up with Disney+ Basic or the Disney bundle, you’ll have to sit this dance out.

Ready to dive into a year of entertainment for less than the cost of a movie ticket? You’ve got until November 28 to snag this deal. After that, you’ll be stuck paying more than a buck for your flicks.

So, grab this offer by the remote and make your streaming dreams come true!

